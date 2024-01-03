Harris County Battles Rising Evictions with Innovative ‘Eviction Diversion Facilitator’ Role

In the heart of Texas, the escalating trend of evictions continues to unsettle Harris County. In 2023, the county witnessed a surge of eviction filings to a staggering 81,468, marking an increase from the preceding year’s 79,626 filings. According to the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, the eviction rates in 2022 were already 27% above the county’s historical average, underscoring the magnitude of the current crisis.

Targeting the Eviction Crisis

In response to the escalating eviction situation, two justices of the peace, Judge Steve Duble of Precinct 1, Place 2, and Judge Dolores Lozano of Precinct 2, Place 2, have taken a proactive stance. Their approach led to securing a grant from the National Center for State Courts, a strategic move that enables a new initiative to address the crisis head-on.

Introducing the Eviction Diversion Facilitator

This initiative gave birth to the unique role of an ‘eviction diversion facilitator’ within their offices. A beacon of hope for those teetering on the brink of losing their homes, Gregory Saez, the individual appointed to this role, is dedicated to assisting individuals facing eviction. Saez provides necessary resources, information, and support to those struggling, helping them navigate their hearings, negotiate with landlords, or find employment and budgeting solutions. Judge Lozano’s office received approximately $300,000 to fuel this eviction mitigation initiative.

Expansion of the Program

While the program currently operates within the jurisdictions of Judges Lozano and Duble, there are plans in the pipeline to expand it across Harris County. The aim is to reach out and offer assistance to a greater number of people impacted by evictions. This expansion signifies a crucial step towards addressing the growing eviction crisis and providing much-needed support to those in need.