Harnessing Fandom: Amazon Ads’ New Strategy to Connect Content and Commerce

In a recent panel discussion themed Embrace the Power of Fandom to Connect Content and Commerce, Alexys Coronel, the head of U.S. entertainment and telecommunications at Amazon Ads, shed light on the untapped potential of fan engagement in bridging the gap between content and commerce. The session underscored the importance of leveraging this connection and the pivotal role of marketing collaborations in the successful merger of the two entities.

Learning from the Past

Coronel used the 2018 Jurassic World franchise as a case in point. Despite the film’s initial box office success, toy sales did not mirror the film’s triumph, a missed opportunity attributed to unpreparedness and lack of marketing collaboration. The incident underscored the need for collective conversations and cooperation in marketing to enhance product and content synergy around brands or franchises.

The Power of Fandom

According to a survey by Harris Insights & Analytics, fans typically engage with around 10 franchises, while family fans, taking in the preferences of other family members, engage with an average of 12. Recognizing the power of this fandom, brands can harness this engagement to strengthen their commerce strategy.

Prime Video’s Shift to An Ad-Supported Model

Coronel also delved into Amazon’s recent strategic shift of Prime Video to an ad-supported model. This move aims to provide 115 million unique viewers with targeted advertising experiences, varying based on the viewer’s relationship with Prime Video – whether they are current subscribers, former subscribers, or potential customers. This transition underscores Amazon’s commitment to delivering value to their U.S. advertiser community through personalized ad experiences.