Science & Technology

Harnessing AI in the Fight Against Wildfires

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being recognized as a significant player in the global fight against climate change. One of its most potent applications has been in preventing and managing wildfires through the strategic use of controlled burns. For centuries, controlled burns have been a tactic employed by Native tribes, the Forest Service, and utilities to clear out excess vegetation that can serve as fuel for larger, unmanageable wildfires. However, executing these burns safely and efficiently requires precise data about wind conditions, moisture levels, and the quantity of vegetation.

AI-Powered Assistant for Burn Managers

To this end, Yolanda Gil from the Information Science Institute at USC is spearheading the development of an AI-powered assistant tool for burn managers. This AI tool functions similarly to consumer AI assistants like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. It analyzes copious amounts of data on local weather patterns, topography, and vegetation to suggest the safest and most effective controlled burn models.

AI’s Role in Climate Solutions

AI’s role in climate solutions extends beyond controlled burns. The technology is also being used to detect methane emissions, use sensors for early wildfire detection, and analyze critical minerals to meet growing demand. AI’s ability to interpret satellite images allows for accurate tracking of global methane emissions and the identification of small burns before they can escalate into megafires.

The TREEADS Project

One such initiative leveraging AI’s capabilities is the TREEADS project. Aimed at improving the efficiency of early detection systems, firefighting capabilities, and the coordination between firefighting and rescue services, TREEADS addresses the significant challenges posed by wildfires. These challenges span technological and infrastructural restrictions to severe environmental, societal, and economic consequences. The project is set to be demonstrated and validated under actual operating conditions in Taiwan and seven European countries, with the potential to revolutionize the way we manage and prevent wildfires.

The ultimate goal is to enable more agencies and utilities to conduct safe, controlled burns, thereby reducing the risk of inadvertently starting major wildfires. In doing so, we can harness the power of AI not only to protect our forests but also to safeguard our planet from the devastating impacts of climate change.

0
Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

