en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertainties

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertainties

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: HRMY), a neurology-focused biotech company, grappled with a substantial 5% fall in stock value on the first trading day of 2024. This decrease sharply diverged from the mere 0.6% decline of the S&P 500 index within the same timeframe. The trigger behind Harmony Biosciences’ stock dip was a downgrade in recommendation by Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Gerberry. The stock’s status was adjusted from neutral to underperform, with a price target set at $30 per share.

Analyst’s Concerns and Implications

Gerberry’s concerns were rooted in the absence of imminent “high-impact catalysts” for the company and the potential obstacles it may encounter due to the impending loss of exclusivity for its sole FDA-approved drug, Wakix. This medication, used for treating narcolepsy, has its exclusivity due to end on August 14, 2026. Although this exclusivity might be extended by a few years, the company’s reliance on a single product for profitability poses a significant risk.

Profitability Amid Challenges

Despite these issues, it’s essential to highlight that Harmony Biosciences continues to be a profitable entity. This status is an uncommon achievement in the capital-intensive and speculative biotech industry. However, the analyst’s downgrade is likely to cast a shadow on investor sentiment regarding the company’s future.

Looking Ahead

Such downgrades, often perceived as red flags, can significantly impact a company’s reputation and investment appeal. The downgrade aligns with other analyst actions, including Goldman Sachs maintaining a Sell recommendation for Harmony Biosciences Holdings. With the company’s Q4 earnings confirmed for Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and the looming loss of patent protection for Wakix, Harmony Biosciences’ journey ahead seems to be fraught with challenges. Yet, the company’s resilience and profitability amidst industry turmoil serve as strong testament to its potential and capacity to navigate these obstacles.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Thailand's Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI

By BNN Correspondents

US Dollar Resurgence, Gold's Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin's Surge Shape Market Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
@Business · 4 mins
Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

By Salman Khan

Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

By Saboor Bayat

Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record
2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
20 seconds
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
27 seconds
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
27 seconds
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
1 min
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2 mins
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
2 mins
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
2 mins
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app