Harmonizing for Hope: Sacra/Profana's Musical Tribute to Civil Rights Icons in San Diego

Imagine the profound silence of anticipation that fills the air right before a performance begins. Now, fill that silence with the first note of a song inspired by the likes of James Baldwin and Martin Luther King Jr., echoing through the walls of Christ United Presbyterian Church in San Diego. This scene is not just a figment of imagination but a reality for those attending Sacra/Profana's The Hope of Loving concert, a musical homage to civil rights leaders and their enduring legacy of social justice and love.

A Choir with a Mission

Under the artistic direction of Juan Carlos Acosta, Sacra/Profana has curated a repertoire that transcends mere entertainment. The concert draws deeply from the wells of history and culture, featuring pieces like the Mary McLeod Bethune Suite and I Choose Love, each a beacon of hope and resilience. The ensemble's choice of music is a poignant reminder of the power of art to reflect and effect change, celebrating Black History Month with a symphony of voices that honor the past while singing towards the future.

More Than Just Music

But the concert isn't just about the music; it's about the message it carries and the community it fosters. In a world often divided, The Hope of Loving serves as a bridge, connecting diverse audiences through the universal language of music. Attendees are not just passive listeners but active participants in a shared experience of reflection and rejuvenation. This event is a testament to San Diego's vibrant arts and culture scene, which continues to challenge and inspire through innovative programming like this.

A Cultural Tapestry

The U-T Arts & Culture Newsletter, which spotlighted this concert, also sheds light on other noteworthy events in San Diego. From Jenny Lewis's Joy'All Ball tour to the indie vibes of Sleater-Kinney, the city is alive with the sound of music. Yet, it's not all tunes and melodies; the newsletter also highlights the poignant closing of Sanaz Toossi's play 'English' at the Old Globe Theatre and a comedy night with Tom Papa, offering a wide palette of cultural experiences. Moreover, educational content from UCTV, covering diverse topics like marine ecology and historical cannibalism in Rome, adds another layer to San Diego's rich cultural fabric.