Harmonizing for Hope: Sacra/Profana's Musical Tribute to Civil Rights Icons in San Diego

Experience the profound silence before the first note, the music inspired by James Baldwin and Martin Luther King Jr., and the community fostered at Sacra/Profana's The Hope of Loving concert. Celebrate history, culture, and the enduring spirit of hope and love.

Shivani Chauhan
Imagine the profound silence of anticipation that fills the air right before a performance begins. Now, fill that silence with the first note of a song inspired by the likes of James Baldwin and Martin Luther King Jr., echoing through the walls of Christ United Presbyterian Church in San Diego. This scene is not just a figment of imagination but a reality for those attending Sacra/Profana's The Hope of Loving concert, a musical homage to civil rights leaders and their enduring legacy of social justice and love.

A Choir with a Mission

Under the artistic direction of Juan Carlos Acosta, Sacra/Profana has curated a repertoire that transcends mere entertainment. The concert draws deeply from the wells of history and culture, featuring pieces like the Mary McLeod Bethune Suite and I Choose Love, each a beacon of hope and resilience. The ensemble's choice of music is a poignant reminder of the power of art to reflect and effect change, celebrating Black History Month with a symphony of voices that honor the past while singing towards the future.

More Than Just Music

But the concert isn't just about the music; it's about the message it carries and the community it fosters. In a world often divided, The Hope of Loving serves as a bridge, connecting diverse audiences through the universal language of music. Attendees are not just passive listeners but active participants in a shared experience of reflection and rejuvenation. This event is a testament to San Diego's vibrant arts and culture scene, which continues to challenge and inspire through innovative programming like this.

A Cultural Tapestry

The U-T Arts & Culture Newsletter, which spotlighted this concert, also sheds light on other noteworthy events in San Diego. From Jenny Lewis's Joy'All Ball tour to the indie vibes of Sleater-Kinney, the city is alive with the sound of music. Yet, it's not all tunes and melodies; the newsletter also highlights the poignant closing of Sanaz Toossi's play 'English' at the Old Globe Theatre and a comedy night with Tom Papa, offering a wide palette of cultural experiences. Moreover, educational content from UCTV, covering diverse topics like marine ecology and historical cannibalism in Rome, adds another layer to San Diego's rich cultural fabric.

