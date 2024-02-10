Harmonizing Architectural Legacy: LA Phil's 'FOG' Concert Honors Frank Gehry's Oceanic Inspirations

In a harmonious tribute to the iconic architect Frank Gehry and his oceanic inspirations, the LA Phil, under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel, is set to perform a concert titled 'FOG' on February 16, 2024. This unique event, blending music and architecture, will premiere on PBS and the PBS App, offering a global audience a chance to experience the magic of Gehry's designs brought to life through melody.

Advertisment

The Ocean's Symphony

The concert's theme revolves around water, a nod to Gehry's fascination with the ocean. This elemental inspiration is evident in the design of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, where the performance will take place. The Hall's stainless steel exterior, reminiscent of billowing sails or ocean waves, has become a symbol of Los Angeles' architectural landscape.

The program features a diverse array of musical pieces, each with its own aquatic connection. It includes Bach's Partita in E, which holds historical significance as the first piece ever played in the unfinished concert hall. This performance inspired Esa-Pekka Salonen, former music director of the LA Phil, to conceptualize 'FOG' as an ode to Gehry's architectural prowess.

Advertisment

The concert will also showcase Debussy's 'La mer', a symphonic masterpiece that beautifully captures the moods and movements of the sea. To bring a contemporary touch to the theme, jazz legend Herbie Hancock and R&B artist H.E.R. will join the ensemble. They, along with violinist Geneva Lewis and organist Paul Jacobs, will perform Hancock's 'Maiden Voyage', a jazz standard that embodies the spirit of exploration and discovery.

A Tribute in Music and Architecture

Gehry's work transcends the boundaries of traditional architecture, much like how the concert 'FOG' pushes the limits of conventional music performances. His designs, characterized by their fluidity and organic shapes, can be seen in landmarks worldwide, from the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, to the Dancing House in Prague, Czech Republic.

Advertisment

For 'FOG', the LA Phil seeks to create a dialogue between Gehry's architectural legacy and the world of music. By incorporating Gehry's oceanic themes into the concert program, the musicians aim to evoke the same sense of awe and wonder that his buildings inspire.

Harmonizing Art and Life

Beyond its artistic merit, 'FOG' also highlights the interconnectedness of different art forms and the role they play in shaping our collective consciousness. As audiences around the globe tune in to watch the performance, they will not only enjoy a spectacular musical event but also gain a deeper appreciation for Gehry's architectural contributions.

Advertisment

In the words of Gustavo Dudamel, "Music, like architecture, has the power to transform spaces and touch people's lives. With 'FOG', we hope to honor Frank Gehry's incredible legacy and share the beauty of his work with a wider audience."

As the LA Phil prepares to take the stage, the anticipation grows for this extraordinary concert that promises to be a fitting tribute to Frank Gehry's oceanic inspirations. Through the universal language of music, 'FOG' will echo the architect's vision, resonating with listeners far and wide.

The upcoming concert 'FOG', featuring the LA Phil conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, is more than just a musical performance. It's a testament to the enduring influence of Frank Gehry's oceanic inspirations on architecture and art. By harmonizing these elements, 'FOG' offers a unique experience that transcends geographical boundaries, inviting everyone to appreciate the beauty of Gehry's designs through the lens of music.