Harmar Mobility Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility in Raymore, MO, Marking a New Chapter in Accessibility Solutions

In a significant move that marks both an end and a beginning, Harmar Mobility, a Sarasota-based pioneer in accessibility devices, has recently inaugurated its new manufacturing hub in Raymore, Missouri. The grand opening, accentuated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, wasn't just about the physical relocation from Lake Winnebago and Grandview to a more expansive premise at 1204 S. Dean Ave., Raymore, MO 64083. It symbolized a leap towards greater innovation, enhanced employee welfare, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of those with mobility challenges. The event saw the presence of Harmar's CEO, Steve Dawson, Director of Operations DJ Rea, city officials from Raymore, as well as representatives from VanTrust Real Estate and Brinkmann Constructors, weaving a narrative of community, growth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

A New Era of Innovation and Growth

The transition to the new facility is not merely a change of address. It heralds a substantial upgrade in Harmar Mobility's operational capabilities and its mission to foster accessibility. With nearly double the office space and triple the manufacturing area, the move is a strategic step forward in addressing the increasing demand for mobility solutions. The expanded footprint allows for the introduction of additional conference rooms, an engineering lab, and dedicated areas for LiftSquad and employee training. This expansion is not just about scaling up production but also about nurturing innovation and facilitating seamless collaboration among teams.

Enhancing Employee Well-Being and Satisfaction

A key highlight of the new facility is its focus on employee satisfaction and well-being. The modernized space offers improved amenities and an environment that supports Harmar's vision of employee welfare as a cornerstone of its success. As CEO Steve Dawson and Director of Operations DJ Rea emphasized, the move was instrumental in not only setting the stage for future growth but also in reinforcing the company's commitment to its workforce. The inclusion of an engineering lab and training areas underscores Harmar's investment in its employees' professional development, aiming to empower them with the skills and knowledge required in the evolving mobility solutions sector.

Community and Collaboration at the Heart of Success

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was more than a formal event; it was a celebration of community and the collaborative spirit that underpins Harmar's achievements. The participation of city officials and partners like VanTrust Real Estate and Brinkmann Constructors highlighted the interconnectedness of businesses and local communities in fostering economic growth and innovation. This move to Raymore is a testament to Harmar Mobility's dedication to not only enhancing the quality of life for individuals with accessibility challenges but also to contributing positively to the local economy and community.