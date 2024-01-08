Harley Earl’s Custom 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Heading to Auction

Harley Earl, the man who shaped the American automotive landscape, saw his influence immortalized in a unique 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Styling Car. This one-off model Corvette, once owned by Earl himself, will take center stage at an auction scheduled for January 12, 2024. As General Motors’ inaugural head of design, Earl’s creativity birthed iconic automobile elements like wraparound windscreens and the flamboyant tailfins of the 1950s. However, this car stands as a testament to his genius, embodying his vision in every detail.

Retirement Gift Turned Collector’s Item

The 1963 Corvette Styling Car was crafted as a retirement gift for Earl, marking the end of his illustrious career with a vehicle that captured his design philosophy. Its distinct features, from the special Metallic Blue finish with a white stripe on the bonnet to the matching interior, make it a sought-after collector’s piece. One of its most intriguing elements is a set of rare four-into-one side exit exhausts, a feature only found on four second-generation Corvettes.

A Triumphant Innovation

Equipped with a 327ci (5.4-litre) V8 engine and a four-speed manual gearbox, Earl’s 1963 Corvette was a marvel of its time. It boasted disc brakes on all wheels, a development that didn’t become standard on the Corvette model until a year later. Its aircraft-inspired dashboard, fitted with an accelerometer and an altimeter, further affirms the car’s advanced design.

Anticipation Builds for Auction Day

The auction house Mecum, known for their high-profile automobile auctions, anticipates the car will fetch between $750,000 to $1 million. There’s a sense of anticipation as the date draws nearer, with potential buyers eager to own a piece of automotive history. This unique Corvette doesn’t just represent Harley Earl’s legacy; it embodies the spirit of innovation that continues to drive the automotive industry today.