en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Harley Earl’s Custom 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Heading to Auction

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Harley Earl’s Custom 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Heading to Auction

Harley Earl, the man who shaped the American automotive landscape, saw his influence immortalized in a unique 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Styling Car. This one-off model Corvette, once owned by Earl himself, will take center stage at an auction scheduled for January 12, 2024. As General Motors’ inaugural head of design, Earl’s creativity birthed iconic automobile elements like wraparound windscreens and the flamboyant tailfins of the 1950s. However, this car stands as a testament to his genius, embodying his vision in every detail.

Retirement Gift Turned Collector’s Item

The 1963 Corvette Styling Car was crafted as a retirement gift for Earl, marking the end of his illustrious career with a vehicle that captured his design philosophy. Its distinct features, from the special Metallic Blue finish with a white stripe on the bonnet to the matching interior, make it a sought-after collector’s piece. One of its most intriguing elements is a set of rare four-into-one side exit exhausts, a feature only found on four second-generation Corvettes.

A Triumphant Innovation

Equipped with a 327ci (5.4-litre) V8 engine and a four-speed manual gearbox, Earl’s 1963 Corvette was a marvel of its time. It boasted disc brakes on all wheels, a development that didn’t become standard on the Corvette model until a year later. Its aircraft-inspired dashboard, fitted with an accelerometer and an altimeter, further affirms the car’s advanced design.

Anticipation Builds for Auction Day

The auction house Mecum, known for their high-profile automobile auctions, anticipates the car will fetch between $750,000 to $1 million. There’s a sense of anticipation as the date draws nearer, with potential buyers eager to own a piece of automotive history. This unique Corvette doesn’t just represent Harley Earl’s legacy; it embodies the spirit of innovation that continues to drive the automotive industry today.

0
Automotive United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
11 mins ago
Geely Unveils Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle: A Blend of Aesthetics, Performance, and Innovation
The Chinese automobile titan, Geely, unveiled its latest creation, the Galaxy E8, an electric vehicle (EV) equipped with advanced features, to the Chinese market. This EV marks the third installment in Geely’s independent Galaxy series, which was inaugurated the previous year. Design and Aesthetics The Galaxy E8 is a fine example of modern automotive design.
Geely Unveils Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle: A Blend of Aesthetics, Performance, and Innovation
Xiaomi Enters Automotive Realm with the SU7, Enlists Former BMW Designer
1 hour ago
Xiaomi Enters Automotive Realm with the SU7, Enlists Former BMW Designer
Eicher Motors: A Snapshot of Current Stock Market Performance
1 hour ago
Eicher Motors: A Snapshot of Current Stock Market Performance
Renault India and Bajaj Finance Unite to Offer Attractive Financing Options
37 mins ago
Renault India and Bajaj Finance Unite to Offer Attractive Financing Options
Curvature: Charting the Course for the World's Most Winding Roads
41 mins ago
Curvature: Charting the Course for the World's Most Winding Roads
Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook
51 mins ago
Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives' Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row
31 seconds
Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives' Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
32 seconds
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
53 seconds
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
57 seconds
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
2 mins
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
3 mins
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
3 mins
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
3 mins
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
5 mins
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app