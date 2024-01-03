Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup: Favorite Models Return with New Colors, Price Changes

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled its 2024 lineup, including fan favorites such as the Fat Boy, Street Bob, Low Rider, Breakout, Sportster S, and Nightster. The motorcycles, now available at authorized dealerships globally, feature new color options but no mechanical updates. The Nightster sees a price reduction of $1,500 from the previous year, while the Sportster S has increased by $600.

Price Changes and New Colors for the Milwaukee Eight Cruiser Range

The Milwaukee Eight cruiser range, including the Street Bob, Low Rider, Heritage, Fat Boy, and Breakout, now flaunts new colors. However, it’s not all cosmetic, as the range also witnesses price alterations. The Fat Boy now begins at $21,999, marking an increase of $1,800.

Grand American Touring Range Updates

The Grand American Touring range, featuring the Road King Special, Road Glide Limited, and Ultra Limited, also greets customers with new hues. However, these come with a price—the Road Glide Limited now starts at $32,499, a steep $3,100 hike. Nonetheless, enthusiasts may find the fresh aesthetic worth the price.

Adventure Bike Pan America 1250 Special Offers and More

Harley’s adventure bike, the Pan America 1250, despite being the lone offering in the Adventure Touring category, doesn’t lag behind. New liveries adorn the motorcycle, and a reduced price for the Special variant sweetens the deal.

Anticipation for the January 24 Announcement

While the 2024 lineup already has Harley fans revving with excitement, the company hints at a significant announcement on January 24, 2024. The reveal may include new models such as the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide, alongside a potential mid-capacity ADV, the Pan America 975. Given the company’s history of producing top-notch motorcycles, this announcement is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry experts alike.