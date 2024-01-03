en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup: Favorite Models Return with New Colors, Price Changes

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup: Favorite Models Return with New Colors, Price Changes

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled its 2024 lineup, including fan favorites such as the Fat Boy, Street Bob, Low Rider, Breakout, Sportster S, and Nightster. The motorcycles, now available at authorized dealerships globally, feature new color options but no mechanical updates. The Nightster sees a price reduction of $1,500 from the previous year, while the Sportster S has increased by $600.

Price Changes and New Colors for the Milwaukee Eight Cruiser Range

The Milwaukee Eight cruiser range, including the Street Bob, Low Rider, Heritage, Fat Boy, and Breakout, now flaunts new colors. However, it’s not all cosmetic, as the range also witnesses price alterations. The Fat Boy now begins at $21,999, marking an increase of $1,800.

Grand American Touring Range Updates

The Grand American Touring range, featuring the Road King Special, Road Glide Limited, and Ultra Limited, also greets customers with new hues. However, these come with a price—the Road Glide Limited now starts at $32,499, a steep $3,100 hike. Nonetheless, enthusiasts may find the fresh aesthetic worth the price.

Adventure Bike Pan America 1250 Special Offers and More

Harley’s adventure bike, the Pan America 1250, despite being the lone offering in the Adventure Touring category, doesn’t lag behind. New liveries adorn the motorcycle, and a reduced price for the Special variant sweetens the deal.

Anticipation for the January 24 Announcement

While the 2024 lineup already has Harley fans revving with excitement, the company hints at a significant announcement on January 24, 2024. The reveal may include new models such as the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide, alongside a potential mid-capacity ADV, the Pan America 975. Given the company’s history of producing top-notch motorcycles, this announcement is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry experts alike.

0
Automotive United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Finland Bolsters Defence Mobility with Additional Sisu GTP 4x4 Off-Road Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

C-Bond Systems, Inc. Reflects on a Prosperous 2023 and Forecasts a Bright 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Unpacking the Reasons for Car Shipping: A Comprehensive Guide

By Muhammad Jawad

Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus ...
@Accidents · 23 mins
Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus ...
heart comment 0
Ram Unveils Pricing Details for 2025 Ram 1500 Lineup: New Trims, Engines, and More

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ram Unveils Pricing Details for 2025 Ram 1500 Lineup: New Trims, Engines, and More
Car Sales Surge in 2023, Electric Vehicles Outsell Petrol Cars

By Safak Costu

Car Sales Surge in 2023, Electric Vehicles Outsell Petrol Cars
Soaring Demand for Used Small SUVs: Unveiling the Best Options

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Soaring Demand for Used Small SUVs: Unveiling the Best Options
Driving Shift: Manual Car Driving Skills Could Become Obsolete by 2040

By Saboor Bayat

Driving Shift: Manual Car Driving Skills Could Become Obsolete by 2040
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
41 seconds
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
55 seconds
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
1 min
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
1 min
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
1 min
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
2 mins
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
2 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
2 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
3 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
12 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
14 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
23 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
24 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
33 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
36 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
56 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app