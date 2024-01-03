Harford County Remembers Meghan Lewis: An Advocate, A Friend, A Light

In the quiet town of Bel Air, Harford County, a poignant scene unfolded as the night fell on Tuesday. A sea of flickering candlelight pierced the darkness, illuminating the faces of those gathered to honor a life lost too soon. Meghan Riley Lewis, a cherished advocate for trans rights, was remembered not just for her advocacy but also for her personal kindness and unwavering support for those within the LGBTQ community.

Lewis: A Beacon of Hope

Known for her compassion, Lewis was a beacon of hope for many. She was gunned down six days prior by a man delivering food, a tragedy that not only robbed her of her life but also the community of a tireless advocate. The vigil, organized by Trans Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, and Baltimore Safe Haven, brought together friends, colleagues, and strangers touched by her life’s work.

A Testament of Impact

Among those present was Tina Castle, a woman who had traveled all the way from Massachusetts to pay her last respects. She stood in the crowd, a living testament to the impact Lewis had on the lives of many. Castle shared her personal experiences with Lewis, recounting the encouragement and affirmation she received from her during her own journey of coming out.

Remembering an ‘Amazing Human Being’

“She was an amazing human being,” Castle said, her voice shaking with emotion. “She played a significant role in my life.” These words echoed through the crowd, resonating with the many stories of strength, acceptance, and love that Lewis had facilitated during her life. The vigil was not just a mourning of her untimely death, but also a celebration of the legacy of kindness and support she left behind.

As the community grieves this loss, a man has been arrested and charged with her death, his court appearance scheduled for January 25th. But for those who knew Lewis, her absence will be felt far beyond the courtroom. Her spirit lives on in the lives she touched, the changes she fought for, and in the flickering candles that lit up the night sky in her honor.