Harford County Public Schools Sees Decline in Chronic Absenteeism Despite Drop in Overall Rating

In a significant development, the Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) in Maryland has reported a drop in chronic absenteeism rates during the 2022-23 school year. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10% of school days in a year, was recorded at 28.3% for high school students, a substantial decrease from the 35.3% reported in the preceding year. The absenteeism rates for middle school and elementary school students also showed a similar downward trend, falling to 23.9% and 19.8%, respectively, compared to 29.1% and 24.5% previously.

Performance of HCPS Against Maryland Report Card

The Maryland Report Card, an annual evaluation tool that rates schools on a five-star scale based on various parameters, including student achievement and chronic absenteeism, featured these figures. However, despite the improvement in attendance, HCPS’s aggregate star rating witnessed a dip from 3.9 to 3.6. The current distribution includes four two-star schools, 17 three-star schools, 28 four-star schools, and four five-star schools.

State Average and HCPS Score

The state’s average is 3.2, marking a decrease of 0.2 from the last year. The Maryland State Department of Education has issued a warning against the direct comparison of star ratings across different years due to the alteration in evaluation metrics, such as the recent reintroduction of student absenteeism as a criterion.

Changing Methodology Affecting Star Ratings

Because of this change, the methodology for calculating absenteeism points has been modified, rendering direct comparisons unfair, according to HCPS officials. They insist that despite the improvement in student data, the fluctuating metrics influence the star ratings, highlighting the ongoing challenges in accurately assessing the enhancements in school performance.