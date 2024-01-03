Harford County Community Honors Meghan Lewis with Candlelight Vigil

As the sun set on Tuesday evening in Bel Air, Harford County, members of the community gathered in a poignant display of unity and remembrance. They congregated to pay tribute to Meghan Riley Lewis, a trans woman who had been a beacon of light and hope for many in the local LGBTQ community. The vigil, organized by Trans Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, and Baltimore Safe Haven, served as a testament to Lewis’s indomitable spirit.

Remembering Meghan Lewis

Meghan Lewis’s life was cut short when she was fatally shot by Brian Delen, who now faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Yet, the predominant emotion that filled the air during the vigil was not anger or despair, but gratitude. Gratitude for the life of a woman who had been an ardent advocate of trans rights, a woman who had made it her mission to support others during their journey of self-acceptance and coming out.

A Pillar of the Community

Among the attendees was Tina Castle, who had journeyed all the way from Massachusetts to honor Lewis. Castle, who had experienced Lewis’s kindness and support firsthand, remembered her friend with fondness and respect. Lewis, she said, was an ‘amazing human being’ who provided much-needed encouragement during Castle’s own coming out. The importance of this support cannot be overstated, especially in a society where acceptance is still not universal.

Strength in Unity

The vigil was not merely a platform for grief; it was a celebration of Lewis’s life and the difference she made in the lives of others. There were moments of lightness amidst the sadness, with jokes, puns, and a singalong serving as reminders of the joy Lewis brought into the world. Lori Woerner, a friend of Lewis’s, shared anecdotes about Lewis’s personal kindness and strength, painting a picture of a woman who was as compassionate as she was resilient.

In the end, the candlelight vigil for Meghan Lewis was more than a farewell. It was a call to continue her work, to uphold the principles she championed, and to strive for a world where everyone is accepted for who they truly are.