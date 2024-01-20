Hard Freeze Warning Issued for Several Alabama Counties

A vast region of Alabama, including Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Walker, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Marengo, Dallas, Autauga, Lowndes, Elmore, Montgomery, Macon, Bullock, Lee, Russell, Pike, and Barbour counties, is under a Hard Freeze Warning. This warning also extends to various cities such as Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette, Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Demopolis, Linden, Selma, Prattville, Fort Deposit, Hayneville, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Montgomery, Tuskegee, Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, Troy, and Eufaula.

Extreme Cold Predicted

The warning issued by the National Weather Service is active until noon CST today, and another one will come into effect from 6 PM this evening until 10 AM CST Sunday. Temperatures are expected to plummet, reaching as low as 10 degrees in the north and 15 degrees in the south. The extreme cold is likely to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and may also result in damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Precautionary Measures

Residents are advised to take precautionary and preparedness actions to protect their plants and plumbing from the severe cold. This includes bringing sensitive plants indoors or covering them with burlap or plastic, and wrapping exposed pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting. The severity of this Hard Freeze Warning should not be underestimated as the conditions can cause serious harm to crops and plumbing if left unprotected.

Hard Freeze Warnings Explained

Hard Freeze Warnings are issued when temperatures are expected to dip to 28 degrees or less. If a warning or watch is issued for an area, there is little that can be done to protect plants at that point. Hence, advanced preparation is crucial. The data for these alerts is compiled by United Robots using machine learning techniques to analyze the latest data from the National Weather Service. While the warning for Coffee, Dale, and Henry counties expects sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 degrees, the situation in many areas under the current Hard Freeze Warning is even more severe.