Harbor Springs Public Schools to Launch Cosmetology Class in CTE Program

Harbor Springs Public Schools, in a collaborative effort with the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, is poised to launch a unique cosmetology class as part of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for the 2024-25 academic year. This pioneering initiative is a response to the growing regional demand for skilled trades, particularly in sectors like cosmetology, which stand immune to automation.

Addressing Demand Through Vocational Training

Jim Rummer, the director of CTE for the district, underscored the crucial role of immersing students in vocational trades at an early stage. He pointed out the enthusiastic reception of this program among students across numerous local districts. The cosmetology class will commence as a pilot program and is currently on the lookout for an instructor, with several prospective candidates already showing interest.

Infrastructure and Funding

To support this initiative, Harbor Springs Public Schools has procured 16 workstations from the Mecosta-Osceola ISD. The district has ensured that there is adequate space to accommodate the class and the necessary equipment. Financial backing for the program will be bolstered by the Char-Em CTE millage, contributing additional funds a year after the program’s launch.

Apprenticeship Component

Adding an innovative twist to traditional classroom learning, this initiative features an apprenticeship component. This allows students to accumulate hours towards their apprenticeship during their high school tenure. This approach not only saves valuable time but also significantly reduces monetary investment, paving the way for students to prepare for state certification in cosmetology more efficiently.