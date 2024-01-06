en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Harbor Springs Public Schools to Launch Cosmetology Class in CTE Program

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Harbor Springs Public Schools to Launch Cosmetology Class in CTE Program

Harbor Springs Public Schools, in a collaborative effort with the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, is poised to launch a unique cosmetology class as part of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for the 2024-25 academic year. This pioneering initiative is a response to the growing regional demand for skilled trades, particularly in sectors like cosmetology, which stand immune to automation.

Addressing Demand Through Vocational Training

Jim Rummer, the director of CTE for the district, underscored the crucial role of immersing students in vocational trades at an early stage. He pointed out the enthusiastic reception of this program among students across numerous local districts. The cosmetology class will commence as a pilot program and is currently on the lookout for an instructor, with several prospective candidates already showing interest.

Infrastructure and Funding

To support this initiative, Harbor Springs Public Schools has procured 16 workstations from the Mecosta-Osceola ISD. The district has ensured that there is adequate space to accommodate the class and the necessary equipment. Financial backing for the program will be bolstered by the Char-Em CTE millage, contributing additional funds a year after the program’s launch.

Apprenticeship Component

Adding an innovative twist to traditional classroom learning, this initiative features an apprenticeship component. This allows students to accumulate hours towards their apprenticeship during their high school tenure. This approach not only saves valuable time but also significantly reduces monetary investment, paving the way for students to prepare for state certification in cosmetology more efficiently.

0
Education United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
11 seconds ago
Royal Malaysia Police Invests in Drug Research: A Strategic Move Against the Drug Menace
In a decisive move against the relentless war on drugs and new psychoactive substances (NPS), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has allocated a strategic fund of RM1.2 million to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). This investment, aimed at bolstering research and specialized training, underlines the ongoing commitment of Malaysian authorities to confront the drug menace and
Royal Malaysia Police Invests in Drug Research: A Strategic Move Against the Drug Menace
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
12 mins ago
Meadowood Transformation: A Park Honoring Agricultural Heritage and Martin Luther King Jr.
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
12 mins ago
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
Indian Defence Minister Sanctions Additional NCC Units in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
7 mins ago
Indian Defence Minister Sanctions Additional NCC Units in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
Teenager Dies from Injuries After Gasoline Barrel Explosion: A Stark Reminder of Risks
8 mins ago
Teenager Dies from Injuries After Gasoline Barrel Explosion: A Stark Reminder of Risks
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
11 mins ago
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
1 min
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
2 mins
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
2 mins
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
Torino FC to Face Genoa CFC in a Serie A Match with Equal Betting Odds
2 mins
Torino FC to Face Genoa CFC in a Serie A Match with Equal Betting Odds
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
3 mins
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
3 mins
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
5 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
5 mins
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
6 mins
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app