Happy Medium: A New Chapter in San Diego's Cocktail Scene by Bartending Legends Johnson & Siglin

A recent addition to North Park's bar scene is a project over a decade in the making for a pair of hugely respected bartenders who've each played a fundamental role in shaping what our city's cocktail culture is today. Replacing Streetcar Merchants at the corner of 30th and Lincoln, Happy Medium is the long-awaited bar and restaurant from longtime friends Eric Johnson and Christian Siglin.

Advertisment

From Noble Experiment to Happy Medium

The pair met in 2010 at Noble Experiment, one of San Diego's early speakeasies, where they trained until craft cocktail legends Sam Ross (Milk & Honey) and Phil Ward (Death & Co.). Johnson and Siglin also worked together at Craft & Commerce and Sycamore Den, earning Eater's Bartender of the Year award in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and have each since gone on to make their mark behind many of San Diego's most notable bars.

A Hybrid Bar Concept

Advertisment

For Johnson, the beverage director of SDCM (The Whaling Bar, Kettner Exchange), and Siglin, a partner at South Park standout Fernside, Happy Medium fits the sweet spot between a high-end bar and a lived-in dive. It's a place where you can get a simple beer and a shot and won't be mocked for ordering a mojito, but its skillful bartenders can also get creative. The comfortably-priced list of draft cocktails and slushees is a playful mix that includes a negroni that comes out of the tap a vivid shade of blue and a classic Ward 8 which subs in a splash of Tang for the standard orange juice.

Expanding the Culinary Experience

The kid and dog-friendly bar also serves an evolving menu overseen by chef consultant Ami Cisneros, ranging from roasted cauliflower with salsa matcha and avocado puree to corn dogs, fried cheese curds, and bone marrow toast as well as sandwiches like the bodega favorite, chopped cheese. Johnson and Siglin, who tell Eater that they'd like to create more bars and restaurants together, are also opening a dedicated sandwich spot called Lou's Deli in an adjacent space that will also have a bottle shop.

With its blend of innovative drinks and comforting, eclectic food, Happy Medium marks an exciting evolution in San Diego's cocktail scene, spearheaded by two of its most influential figures. Their journey from Noble Experiment to their own establishment encapsulates not only their personal growth but also the maturation of the local bar culture. As Happy Medium welcomes guests, it stands as a testament to the enduring legacy and future potential of San Diego's vibrant cocktail community.