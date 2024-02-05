Hannover House Unveils 3-Year Business Plan, Prepares for Uplist to OTC QB Status

In a significant move, Hannover House, Inc. has unveiled the key components of its ambitious three-year business plan, paving the way for its proposed uplist to the OTC Markets QB status. The intent is to bolster the company's stock price and volume by mid-to-late February 2024, providing a platform for a slew of exciting projects on the horizon.

Hannover House's Roadmap

The company has been transparent about its strategy, sharing detailed forecasts and charts with stakeholders and potential lenders. The goal is to foster a supportive investment environment for its upcoming ventures. One of the major milestones for 2024 is the nationwide theatrical release of 'Wildfire' on April 19. Adding to the lineup, the company is also preparing to complete the feature film 'Indian Territory', which boasts a cast of Oscar-winning actors.

Streaming into the Future

The launch of the MYFLIX Streaming service is another significant step for Hannover House. This move necessitates the company to achieve fully-reporting status to ensure accounting transparency, a condition set by supplier studios. The introduction of this service is expected to draw substantial interest towards the company, potentially boosting its stock volume and price per share (PPS).

More to Come

While the company has prioritized projects with a significant material impact, it does not mean the exclusion of others. Projects like 'Cowboys of Cannabis,' 'The Legend of Belle Starr,' and 'Native Fables' are also making progress in their respective stages of production or distribution. Furthermore, the company has moved towards regular corporate filings and disclosures with the SEC Edgar Database, signifying its evolution into a fully reporting entity. In another strategic move, the company's CEO has acquired additional shares in a private sale transaction. Hannover House has also formed a new division, InteliMation AI, with the aim of producing the world's first fully AI and CGI generated feature film, 'Journey to Utopia'.