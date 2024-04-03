Hannah Waddingham Reveals 'Horrific' Game of Thrones Ordeal, Suffering Chronic Claustrophobia

Hannah Waddingham, known for her role as Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, recently shared a distressing experience from the set, revealing the physical and emotional toll it took on her. While filming a torture scene alongside Lena Headey and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Waddingham was subjected to simulated waterboarding for an extended period, resulting in chronic claustrophobia. This revelation sheds light on the extreme lengths to which actors and production teams go to achieve authenticity in the visually stunning but often brutal series.

Behind the Scenes: The Price of Authenticity

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Waddingham detailed the grueling process of filming the torture scenes, which involved being strapped down and waterboarded for approximately 10 hours. This method, aimed at ensuring the scene's realism for viewers, left her with lasting psychological scars. Despite the ordeal, Waddingham expressed a complex mix of appreciation for the show's cinematic achievements and trauma from the experience.

The Cast's Commitment to Craft

The actors involved, including Lena Headey, who portrayed Cersei Lannister, found themselves in uncomfortable positions, pushing the boundaries of their physical and emotional limits for the sake of the show's success. Waddingham's recount highlights not only her personal sacrifice but also the broader demands placed on actors in high-stakes productions like Game of Thrones. Her willingness to endure such an experience underscores the dedication present within the cast and crew, aiming to deliver a compelling narrative to audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on the Aftermath

Waddingham's candid disclosure brings to the forefront discussions about the entertainment industry's responsibility towards the well-being of its actors. As she moves forward in her career, starring in upcoming projects like The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, her Game of Thrones experience remains a poignant reminder of the physical and emotional toll acting can exact. It prompts a reflection on the balance between artistic authenticity and the health and safety of those bringing stories to life.