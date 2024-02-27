Hancock County Voters to Decide on Funding Boost for Developmental Disabilities Services

On March 19, 2024, Hancock County faces a pivotal moment as voters decide on a 5-year 2.5 mill levy aimed at generating approximately $4.4 million annually for developmental disabilities services. This move, coupled with a subsequent 5-year 1.9 mill levy set for spring 2025 expected to rake in about $3.2 million per year, underscores a significant push for new funding, the first of its kind since 2005.

Comprehensive Support from Birth Through End-of-Life

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in collaboration with the Blanchard Valley Center, spearheads a continuum of support services that stretch from birth to the end of life. These services include early intervention for families and children with suspected delays, educational services through a partnership with the Hancock County Educational Service Center for preschool and school-age students, and transition services for young adults moving towards independence and employment. Superintendent Kelli Grisham emphasizes the unwavering mission to enhance the lives of those with developmental disabilities, bolstered by strong community support.

Empowering Lives Through Employment and Advocacy

For adults, the Service & Support Administration (SSA) coordinates residential supports, ranging from minimal to round-the-clock care. Employment opportunities and day services offer avenues for community engagement and personal growth. Moreover, the Hancock County Special Olympics and various life engagement and advocacy groups provide platforms for social interaction and personal development. These initiatives underscore the county’s comprehensive approach to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities at every life stage.

Protecting the Well-being of Vulnerable Populations

The Hancock County Board also plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals with developmental disabilities. Through diligent investigations into allegations of abuse or neglect, the Board safeguards the rights and welfare of this vulnerable population. This holistic approach to care, support, and protection highlights the county’s commitment to fostering a nurturing and safe environment for all residents.

As Hancock County voters approach the ballot box in March 2024 and again in spring 2025, the outcome of these levies will significantly influence the breadth and depth of services available to individuals with developmental disabilities. With the community’s backing, the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Blanchard Valley Center aim to continue their mission of providing a full spectrum of life-enhancing services.