Hancock County Plan Commission Approves Solar Ordinance for Smaller Scale Projects

Hancock County's new solar ordinance, aimed at regulating micro-, small-, and medium-scale solar projects, received a favorable recommendation from the plan commission. This ordinance addresses immediate planning needs by setting guidelines for setbacks, landscaping, and decommissioning, yet it leaves out large- and utility-scale projects for future consideration.

Immediate Needs and Adjustments

Assistant planner Hollie Kinker highlighted the ordinance's focus on immediate planning department needs, such as permitting processes for current solar projects without established regulations. Adjustments to the ordinance included language changes promoting building-integrated solar and clarifications on wind energy and drainage considerations. Moreover, the ordinance introduces decommissioning regulations for medium-scale projects and updates the Land Use Matrix and fee structure.

Public Input and Ongoing Work

Despite the absence of feedback from the county commissioners on the draft ordinance, the plan commission received no public remonstrance since their January meeting. Kinker mentioned ongoing work on a separate ordinance for large- and utility-scale solar projects, with plans for a draft review and public hearing in the coming months. This continued effort reflects the commission's dedication to comprehensive solar regulation, taking into account community and agricultural stakeholders' interests.

Next Steps for Solar Regulation

The favorable recommendation for the micro-, small-, and medium-scale solar ordinance now heads to the board of commissioners for review and potential approval. Meanwhile, the plan commission sets sights on further developing the large- and utility-scale solar ordinance, aiming for a balanced and thorough approach to solar energy regulation in Hancock County.