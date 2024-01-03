Hancock County Libraries Liven Up Children’s Programs; MCCC, Purdue University, and Pacers Support Local Initiatives

In the heart of Hancock County, a diverse array of library programs are being offered for children, injecting fun and creativity into the learning process. From the quirky ‘Silly Slime Time’ event set for January 18th in Greenfield to the ‘Hot Chocolate Extravaganza,’ ‘Winter Fun’ snowy crafts, and the ‘I Spy Extravaganza,’ children are guaranteed to enjoy a whirlwind of engaging and educational activities. Not forgetting the ‘Pals and PJs’ event that combines comfort and reading, encouraging children to show up in their favorite sleepwear for a cozy reading session.

Preschoolers and Middle Graders are not Left Out

For the younger ones, the Vernon Township Public Library in Fortville is offering a Play & Learn Storytime every Wednesday. This program creates a nurturing environment where preschool-aged children can enjoy age-appropriate stories, craft activities, and more. On the other hand, middle graders can engage in a book club that fosters a love for reading and analysis.

Agriculture at the Forefront

The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) has its sights set on Indianapolis for its 2024 annual meeting and conference on February 13-14. The focus of the conference will be the adoption of cover crops across the Midwest, and it will feature an array of reports, keynotes, and sessions on agriculture-related topics. This is an opportunity for farmers, researchers, and agricultural enthusiasts to network, learn, and contribute to the growth of agriculture in the Midwest.

Entrepreneurship Beyond 50

Meanwhile, Purdue University is stepping in to empower individuals aged 50 and above with entrepreneurial skills. Through a series of Zoom workshops tagged ‘Experience Incubator,’ participants will learn about branding and business planning, providing them with the tools they need to establish and manage successful businesses.

Supporting Local Initiatives

In a bid to support the Greenfield-Central Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, tickets are being sold for the February 28 Pacers game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Multiple ticket options and game dates are available, providing an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to enjoy a great game while supporting a worthy cause.