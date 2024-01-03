en English
Agriculture

Hancock County Libraries Liven Up Children’s Programs; MCCC, Purdue University, and Pacers Support Local Initiatives

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
In the heart of Hancock County, a diverse array of library programs are being offered for children, injecting fun and creativity into the learning process. From the quirky ‘Silly Slime Time’ event set for January 18th in Greenfield to the ‘Hot Chocolate Extravaganza,’ ‘Winter Fun’ snowy crafts, and the ‘I Spy Extravaganza,’ children are guaranteed to enjoy a whirlwind of engaging and educational activities. Not forgetting the ‘Pals and PJs’ event that combines comfort and reading, encouraging children to show up in their favorite sleepwear for a cozy reading session.

Preschoolers and Middle Graders are not Left Out

For the younger ones, the Vernon Township Public Library in Fortville is offering a Play & Learn Storytime every Wednesday. This program creates a nurturing environment where preschool-aged children can enjoy age-appropriate stories, craft activities, and more. On the other hand, middle graders can engage in a book club that fosters a love for reading and analysis.

Agriculture at the Forefront

The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) has its sights set on Indianapolis for its 2024 annual meeting and conference on February 13-14. The focus of the conference will be the adoption of cover crops across the Midwest, and it will feature an array of reports, keynotes, and sessions on agriculture-related topics. This is an opportunity for farmers, researchers, and agricultural enthusiasts to network, learn, and contribute to the growth of agriculture in the Midwest.

Entrepreneurship Beyond 50

Meanwhile, Purdue University is stepping in to empower individuals aged 50 and above with entrepreneurial skills. Through a series of Zoom workshops tagged ‘Experience Incubator,’ participants will learn about branding and business planning, providing them with the tools they need to establish and manage successful businesses.

Supporting Local Initiatives

In a bid to support the Greenfield-Central Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, tickets are being sold for the February 28 Pacers game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Multiple ticket options and game dates are available, providing an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to enjoy a great game while supporting a worthy cause.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

