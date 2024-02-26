Hancock County and Greenfield Shine at State Planning Awards in Muncie

In a ceremony that could easily be overlooked amidst the hustle of daily life, a small but significant victory unfolded for the communities of Hancock County and the City of Greenfield. At the American Planning Association's Indiana Chapter spring conference held in Muncie, local efforts to shape a brighter, more thoughtfully designed future were recognized. Kayla Brooks, the planning director of Hancock County, stepped up to accept an award for the county's forward-thinking 2024 comprehensive plan. Meanwhile, Greenfield celebrated a win for Depot Street Park, an urban design marvel that has breathed new life into the city's historical heart.

Envisioning Hancock County's Future

The award for Hancock County's 2024 comprehensive plan wasn't just a win for the present team; it was a nod to the future aspirations of the entire community. Crafted with the expertise of Vandewalle & Associates, the plan lays a strategic roadmap for the county's growth and development. It's a testament to the county's dedication to a future that balances growth with sustainability, and innovation with tradition. The comprehensive plan isn't just a document; it's a vision, a collective dream of what Hancock County aims to become.

Depot Street Park: A Beacon of Urban Design

Greenfield's Depot Street Park, on the other hand, represents a tangible achievement in urban design. Since its opening in June 2022, the park has quickly become a beloved gathering spot for the community. Led by Context Design of Indianapolis, this project transformed a historical site into a vibrant public space. The park, which has now received its fourth statewide honor, features an amphitheater, lush green spaces, and design elements that pay homage to the area's history as a train depot. Depot Street Park is more than a park; it's a reflection of Greenfield's commitment to creating spaces that foster community and celebrate history.

Award-Winning Planning and Design

These awards from the American Planning Association's Indiana Chapter are not just plaques to hang on the wall. They are a recognition of the thoughtful, community-focused planning and development efforts undertaken by Hancock County and Greenfield. The success of these projects serves as a beacon to other communities, illustrating the profound impact of comprehensive planning and innovative urban design.