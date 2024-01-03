en English
Economy

Hampton Roads Facing Young Adult Exodus: An Economic Dilemma

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
An Old Dominion University report has shed light on mixed economic developments for Virginia, particularly the Hampton Roads region. On the bright side, ODU professor Bob McNab points out an increase in the labor force and a commendably low unemployment rate below 3%. This surge in employment is a welcome change in the post-COVID-19 era. However, the report also indicates that in terms of economic performance, Virginia is trailing behind neighboring states like North Carolina and Georgia.

Hampton Roads: An Exodus of Young Adults

Hampton Roads is witnessing a worrying trend: a significant decline in its population of 20-to-34-year-olds. Young adults, in search of better economic prospects and higher-paying jobs, are leaving the region. This demographic shift is leading the region to age, posing a threat to its vibrancy and economic potential. Young adults, who are significant consumers of art, entertainment, and other activities and fill entry-level jobs, are integral to economic growth.

High Housing Costs: A Contributing Factor

Another factor contributing to this exodus of young individuals is the region’s high housing costs. McNab suggests that to curb this, the supply of housing and apartments should be increased. Additionally, he advocates for investments in infrastructure and mental health services to boost workforce participation. The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is already initiating efforts to keep young talent in the region by linking them with local job opportunities.

Optimistic Outlook for 2024

Despite these challenges, McNab maintains an optimistic outlook for the region’s economic prospects in 2024. He cites the strong recovery from the pandemic and the potential for a favorable year ahead. The report underscores the need for strategic actions to improve local economic conditions and retain the younger generation.

Economy United States
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

