Hampton Community Mourns Vic'Quan Newton's Tragic Death, Calls for Justice

The serene city of Hampton, Virginia, has been shaken to its core with the tragic death of 17-year-old Vic'Quan Newton, a senior from Hampton High School, whose life was abruptly cut short on Michigan Drive. The community gathered to mourn and remember the bright young man at a candlelight vigil held a week after his violent death.

Vic'Quan Newton: A Life Cut Short

Known for his warm and supportive nature, Newton was a beacon of hope in his community. His promising future, hinted at by multiple college acceptance letters, was extinguished in a moment of unwarranted violence. The loss has left his family, including his older brother and sister-in-law serving in the Navy, in a state of profound grief.

A Mother's Resolve

At the candlelight vigil, amid the sea of mourning faces, his mother, Viccarra Coker, stood strong. She delivered a powerful message, expressing her unwavering determination to seek justice for her son. Her resolve to keep Newton's memory alive and prevent his incident from fading into oblivion echoed through the gathering.

Call for an End to Violence

National civil rights activist John Barnett was among those who spoke at the vigil. He called for an end to the violence that disproportionately affects young Black men, urging a collective effort to protect the future of these young lives. The Hampton Police Department continues its relentless pursuit of justice in this case, with no information on a suspect released yet.