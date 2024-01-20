Hamilton Insurance Appoints Jamie Secor as Chief Underwriting Officer

In a significant development, Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd announced the appointment of Jamie Secor as the Chief Underwriting Officer at Hamilton Select, its US-based Excess and Surplus (E&S) lines insurer. Secor, a seasoned veteran with over 20 years of experience in underwriting and senior management, will report directly to Anita Kuchma, the Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Select. She will operate from the company's US headquarters located in Richmond, Virginia.

Secor's Extensive Experience

Secor's journey in the insurance industry has been marked by numerous accomplishments. Prior to joining Hamilton Select in 2021, she had a successful ten-year tenure at Kinsale Insurance Company, where she served as the head of its commercial property division. Her experience, expertise, and leadership skills have been instrumental in making significant contributions to Hamilton Select.

Hamilton's Growing E&S Platform

Hamilton Select's E&S lines insurer has been witnessing substantial growth, and the appointment of Secor is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company's E&S underwriting platform. Her role is expected to be pivotal in increasing the company's market penetration.

Anita Kuchma, the Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Select, expressed optimism about working more closely with Secor. She praised Secor's appointment and acknowledged her significant contributions to the company since joining. As the E&S platform continues to grow, the collaboration between Kuchma and Secor is anticipated to contribute significantly to the company's success.