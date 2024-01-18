Hamilton County Deputy's Dashcam Captures Unusual Horse Pursuit

On a typical Tuesday in Hamilton County, Tennessee, an event unfolded that would challenge the standard definition of a deputy’s duty. A horse, having somehow managed to escape its confines, decided to embark on a solo sojourn down the stretches of Highway 27. The unusual sight of the galloping creature was captured on the dashcam video of Deputy Ricardo Santiago's vehicle, providing a peculiar yet engrossing tale of an animal's adventure and human intervention.

Deputy Santiago: Guardian on the Highway

Deputy Santiago, responding to the unique situation, performed his role admirably, ensuring the safety of all involved by keeping the horse away from the bustling traffic. He maintained a slow speed behind the escaped horse, forming a protective barrier between the horse and the fast-moving vehicles on the highway. His actions were not only a testament to his quick thinking but also showcased the empathetic heart beneath the uniform.

Community Response and Recovery

As the dashcam rolled, capturing the unusual pursuit, Santiago’s vehicle trailed the horse in the northbound lanes, waiting for the arrival of a trailer. When the trailer arrived, it marked the end of the horse's short-lived freedom, but more importantly, it ensured the animal's safety. The horse was safely captured and returned to its owner, bringing a successful conclusion to an unexpected escapade.

Ready to Serve: Beyond the Call of Duty

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office highlighted this incident on their Facebook page, praising the deputies for their willingness to serve the community in a variety of ways, including taking care of 'four-legged citizens.' This event, while unusual, speaks volumes about the multifaceted nature of the responsibilities that sheriff's deputies may have to shoulder, even those involving animal safety on public roadways.