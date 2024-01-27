Hamilton City Council Considers Support for Darana Hybrid Expansion

In a move that could revitalize Hamilton's manufacturing sector, the Hamilton City Council is considering a proposal to support the expansion of Darana Hybrid, a prominent industrial machinery manufacturer. The company is planning to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility on Belle Avenue, a development that is expected to create 55 new jobs and add $2.8 million to the payroll.

Details of the Expansion Plan

The new facility will accommodate Darana Hybrid's three divisions. It will feature 65,000 square feet allocated for warehouse and training, 25,000 square feet for DESCO, the company's electrical manufacturing division, and 10,000 square feet for office space that will be shared by Darana Hybrid, DESCO, and AMPS Staffing, the company's staffing division. The expansion is set to provide a significant boost to the city's annual payroll, which currently stands at $41 million for 61 employees.

In support of Darana Hybrid's expansion, the city is contemplating a 15-year tax abatement with a 60% property tax reduction. The company will be given three years post-completion to hire the new staff. Specifics like the construction timeline were not disclosed at the meeting. In addition to the tax abatement, Hamilton is planning a $4.8 million public infrastructure improvement. This includes road reconstruction and a direct intersection at Belle Avenue and Ohio 4, which will be funded through a newly created Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district over 30 years.

Next Steps and Community Impact

The City Council will discuss the legislation in February, with a possible vote scheduled for the 28th. Mayor Pat Moeller expressed positive sentiments about the relationship between the city and Darana Hybrid. The company, a Native American-owned business, specializes in conveyor systems and has established partnerships with major corporations. Darana Hybrid has also made significant contributions to community projects, such as a manufacturing summer camp for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton and restoring a memorial bench in Rotary Park. Since relocating to Hamilton in 2016, Darana Hybrid has been on a continuous expansion trajectory, solidifying its place as an integral part of the city's economic fabric.