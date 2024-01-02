en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Hamblen County Schools Embrace CEP Program, Ensuring Free Meals for Students

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Hamblen County Schools Embrace CEP Program, Ensuring Free Meals for Students

Starting this academic year, Hamblen County Schools in Tennessee have opened a new chapter in their pursuit of comprehensive student welfare. They have become part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a potent initiative backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This inclusion translates to an unprecedented facility for students: access to two free meals per day, namely breakfast and lunch, without the need for any paperwork.

The Catalyst behind CEP’s Introduction

The central propeller behind this milestone is the surge in the number of students directly certified via assistance programs such as SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR. An increment in certified students permits the Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to recognize these pupils as part of households receiving aid, thus qualifying the school district for the CEP program.

Implications for Hamblen County Families

This new development has been hailed as a godsend by parents like Amy Hale, who previously had to shell out reduced rates for their children’s meals at school. The significance of the CEP program is underpinned by the financial struggles encountered by many families in the county. While it underscores the economic issues in the area, it simultaneously offers a robust support mechanism for affected families.

CEP’s Impact on Student Welfare

Arnold Bunch, the Superintendent of Hamblen County Schools, has expressed the belief that education proves futile when students grapple with hunger. The provision of free meals, thus, is not just a matter of alleviating financial stress for families, but also a crucial ingredient in effective education.

Looking Ahead

The CEP program, while not addressing pre-existing lunch debts, is slated to continue for the remaining school year, with a review scheduled for April. If the reassessment yields a positive result, the program could potentially extend for a span of five years, reinforcing the commitment to student welfare in Hamblen County.

0
Agriculture Education United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rezoning Request for Mobile Home Placement at 1886 Angell Road Denied

By BNN Correspondents

President Chakwera Addresses Malawi's 2023 Challenges in New Year's Speech

By Saboor Bayat

A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments

By Geeta Pillai

Land Use Reform in Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan Leads the Charge

By Dil Bar Irshad

USDA Announces Loan Interest Rates for January 2024 ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
USDA Announces Loan Interest Rates for January 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Perpetual Conservation Easement: Lincoln County to Review Proposal

By BNN Correspondents

Perpetual Conservation Easement: Lincoln County to Review Proposal
Missouri Governor Bans Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Military Installations

By Shivani Chauhan

Missouri Governor Bans Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Military Installations
Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

By BNN Correspondents

Ethiopia's Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment
ICAR-CIARI Paves Way for Sustainable Agriculture with Pearl Millet Cultivation under Coconut Plantation

By Dil Bar Irshad

ICAR-CIARI Paves Way for Sustainable Agriculture with Pearl Millet Cultivation under Coconut Plantation
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
1 min
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
2 mins
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
3 mins
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
3 mins
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
4 mins
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
5 mins
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
6 mins
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
6 mins
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
13 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app