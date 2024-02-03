Hamas Attack Survivors Share Their Harrowing Experiences in San Francisco

In the heart of San Francisco, a solemn assembly gathered at Congregation Emanu El to listen to the harrowing accounts of survivors from Kibbutz Be'eri, Maayan Barkai and Elad Kidar, about their experience of surviving a brutal Hamas attack near the Gaza border on October 7.

Personal Testimonies

Both Barkai and Kidar, who lost their homes and several community members during the attack, shared their stories with an audience of over 200 attendees. Elad Kidar, a father of four, opened up about the horrific moment of waking up to the terrifying sounds of alarms and explosions. The nightmare unfolded further as he discovered the deaths of his parents, victims of the merciless Hamas attack. The body of his mother, tragically, remains missing till this day.

Maayan Barkai, a father of five, painted a vivid picture of his family huddled in a bomb shelter, listening to the terrifying sounds of their home being bombed. The attack resulted in hundreds of casualties, a chilling roll call that included women, children, and the elderly.

The Power of Stories

Senior Rabbi Beth Stein, during the congregation, emphasized the importance of listening to these stories. She pointed out that these narratives served as a stark reminder of the harsh reality of such events, standing in sharp contrast to the voices that deny their occurrence.

Prayers for Peace

The congregation responded with heartfelt prayers for peace in the Middle East, expressing deep concern for the innocent people affected by the relentless conflict. Alice Wertz, a freelance reporter for KTVU FOX 2 News, keenly covered the event, ensuring that these stories reach the larger public, thereby amplifying the voices of the survivors.