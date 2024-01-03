en English
Education

Ham Radio University’s Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and Camaraderie

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Marking a significant milestone in the realm of amateur radio, Ham Radio University (HRU) is poised to commemorate its silver jubilee with a day dedicated to the enrichment of education, dissemination of ideas, and the nurture of camaraderie among Amateur Radio operators. The event is slated for January 6th in the scenic locale of Brookville, New York, promising a blend of intellectual stimulation and networking.

Embracing Digital Accessibility

Understanding the constraints of geographical barriers, HRU has meticulously planned to extend the reach of this educational event to a larger audience. In a nod to digital inclusivity, videos of all presentations will be made readily available on HRU’s YouTube channel. This move ensures that those unable to attend in person can still partake in the knowledge exchange and benefit from the shared experiences.

Special Event Station W2HRU

Adding a touch of excitement to this educational event, the W2HRU special event station will be operational from January 1 to 6. The station, a focal point of the celebration, is scheduled to broadcast on diverse frequencies, namely 3.923, 7.273, and 14.273 MHz. This not only amplifies the reach but also serves as a testament to the spirit of communication intrinsic to the field.

A Milestone in Amateur Radio History

This 25th-anniversary event is more than just a celebration. It is a tribute to the progress of amateur radio, a testament to the spirit of continuous learning, and a beacon of communication within the field. As enthusiasts and operators gather to share knowledge and experiences, the event underscores the essence of HRU – promoting education and fostering fellowship among amateur radio operators.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

