Halle Berry Finds Love with Musician Van Hunt

At 57, the acclaimed actress Halle Berry seems to have found her bliss with musician Van Hunt, 53. The couple, who confirmed their relationship during the COVID-19 quarantine in September 2020, built their bond over four months of virtual communication, mostly via phone. Berry has been vocal about her adoration for Hunt, lauding his supportive nature and the value he places on her.

Love in the Time of Quarantine

Berry stated that the feeling of being loved and supported can transform a woman’s life completely. She's urged others not to compromise on what brings them happiness. Their first Valentine’s Day, celebrated in 2021, saw the couple in matching pajamas, a moment they shared with their social media followers. Berry also stressed that the quest for the right partner is worth the wait, no matter how long it takes.

Blending Families

Hunt has been introduced to Berry’s two children, Nahla, 15, and Maceo, 9. He also has a son named Drake. Reflecting on her past, Berry acknowledged the lessons she learned from her previous marriages to Olivier Martinez, David Justice, and Eric Benet. She emphasized that her past trials in love have taught her to recognize the true essence of love.

Expressing Love Publicly

In a public display of affection, Berry referred to Hunt as the love of her life during her acceptance speech at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. She was receiving a career achievement award. The actress is not shy about expressing her feelings for her beau, and her posts on social media often echo the same sentiment.