Haliee Pieper: From Credit Analyst to Vice President at Central Bank

Haliee Pieper, an accomplished banking professional and former golfer, has recently taken up the mantle as vice president and commercial banking officer at Central Bank in Sioux Falls. Previously a credit analyst, Pieper's career trajectory is a testament to the opportunities for career progression in the banking industry of Sioux Falls.

The Journey to Central Bank

Originally from Watertown, Pieper completed her undergraduate and MBA degrees at Boise State University within a span of four years. In an alignment of academic prowess and athletic excellence, she was a distinguished member of the university's women's golf team. After honing her technical skills as a credit analyst, Pieper's innate interest in finance and her people skills inspired a shift to a business banking role at a community bank in Sioux Falls in 2022.

Joining Hank McCall's Team

In November 2023, she joined the team led by Hank McCall at Central Bank. Pieper holds in high regard the leadership and the team's effectiveness at Central Bank. One of her primary roles as vice president involves building relationships with business owners, a task she relishes. This role allows her to serve as an advisor on their side of the table, a part of her job that she values immensely.

A Pillar in the Community

Aside from her banking responsibilities, Pieper is an active participant in the community. She is particularly interested in supporting women in business. Pieper continues to find joy in golf, often playing for bank scramble teams. Her career advancement at Central Bank underscores the potential for growth and advancement in Sioux Falls banking. Business connections can reach out to Pieper through her office at Central Bank or via her email.