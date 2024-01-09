en English
Human Rights

Haiti in Crisis: A Plea for Empathy Amidst U.S. Deportation Policies

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Haiti in Crisis: A Plea for Empathy Amidst U.S. Deportation Policies

Haiti, a country beleaguered by a triad of humanitarian, security, and health crises, stands at the precipice of disaster. The current state of affairs, characterized by the absence of a functioning government and the rampant rise of criminal gangs, has left the Haitian populace in a state of panic and despair. Despite the U.S. government’s acknowledgement of the perilous conditions, as evidenced by issued travel advisories and the evacuation of some U.S. personnel, there has been a continuous stream of Haitian deportees returning from the U.S.

The Paradox of U.S. Policy

Under the Biden administration, steps have been taken to provide relief to Haitians. The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians has been extended and a humanitarian parole program initiated. However, these measures starkly contrast with the ongoing deportations, creating an aura of contradiction around U.S. policy towards Haiti.

A Cry for Help

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has acknowledged the desperate situation in Haiti, validating the need for humanitarian relief. As an operator of a hotline for detained Haitian migrants in Florida, I hear firsthand accounts of extreme suffering and palpable fear about being deported back to Haiti.

The Reality of Returnees

One particular case that strikes a chord is that of a Haitian man, ‘Marc’ (name changed to protect identity), who was tortured and forced to surrender his property by local gang-affiliated politicians. His story is a testament to the dire circumstances that await those deported back to Haiti and serves as a warning of the potential human rights violations that could ensue.

The Urgent Call to Action

The UNHCR has issued a directive to halt deportations to Haiti. It is imperative now, more than ever, that the Biden administration heeds this call to prevent further human rights violations. Haiti is in the throes of a crisis, and our empathy and understanding can go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the Haitian people.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

