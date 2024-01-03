Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024

UK-based manufacturer Haith is gearing up to unveil three game-changing innovations at the upcoming Potato Expo 2024 in Austin, Texas. The event, slated for January 10 and 11 at the Austin Convention Center, will mark the United States debut of Haith’s latest offerings. The company, a specialist in potato handling equipment, is set to introduce the ProDry potato dryer, an upgraded version of the Rota-Tip box tippler, and the QuantaFill box filler.

ProDry: The Next Step in Potato Drying

The ProDry system is a leap forward in potato drying technology. Utilizing a fan and belt mechanism, it speeds up the drying process of potatoes. This innovative system offers an efficient and more sanitary alternative to traditional sponge dryers by curbing bacterial buildup. The ProDry not only exemplifies Haith’s commitment to technological progression but also underscores its priority of hygiene in handling processes.

Rota-Tip: A Queen’s Award Winner Upgraded

Haith is also set to unveil the enhanced version of the Rota-Tip box tippler. This piece of equipment, which has previously been honored with the Queen’s Award, now comes with improved box handling capabilities. The 2024 iteration of the Rota-Tip reduces forklift movements, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the box emptying process. The Rota-Tip PRO ensures gentle handling of potatoes, eliminating machine fatigue and potential damage to the product.

QuantaFill: Rethinking Box Filling

Lastly, Haith will introduce the QuantaFill box filler at the expo. This revolutionary product eliminates the use of hydraulics and incorporates an in-feed conveyor that layers the crop into a box without stressing the machine. The QuantaFill’s additional handling features allow for automatic de-stacking and transportation of boxes, streamlining the filling process.

These advancements by Haith underscore the company’s commitment to improving potato handling through technological innovation. Potato Expo 2024 serves as a platform for Haith to showcase these innovations and engage with both existing and potential customers. It is clear that Haith aims to carve a path to the future of potato handling, one innovation at a time.