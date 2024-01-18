Hairstylist Matt Newman Reveals Common Hair Washing Mistake on TikTok

Los Angeles-based hairstylist and content creator Matt Newman, popularly known as mattloveshair online, has shared a vital hair care tip that has attracted over three million views on TikTok. Newman draws attention to a common mistake people commit while washing their hair - not rinsing out the conditioner thoroughly. This, according to Newman, can lead to hair breakage and split ends.

Advertisment

Thorough Rinsing: A Must for Hair Health

To avoid hair damage, Newman advises rinsing the hair more than one might initially think is necessary. The process should start from the top, running fingers to the bottom of the hair strands, ensuring both sides are separately rinsed. This advice has resonated well with many users who have seen improvements in hair manageability and the effectiveness of styling products after heeding Newman's counsel.

Controversy over Conditioner Residue

Advertisment

However, the advice has sparked a debate among certain users, particularly those with curly hair residing in humid climates. These users argue that leaving a bit of conditioner in the hair aids in maintaining hydration, countering Newman's assertion.

Additional Haircare Tips from the Industry

Adding to Newman's advice, another US-based hairstylist, Carly, cautioned against the overuse of dry shampoo in a TikTok video, stating it could clog hair follicles, leading to hair loss. These revelations underscore the fact that hair care is not a one-size-fits-all process, and individuals need to understand their unique hair needs for optimal health and style.