en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Hairstyling Magnate Angus Mitchell Found Dead in Tragic Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Hairstyling Magnate Angus Mitchell Found Dead in Tragic Incident

In a somber turn of events, the hairstyling industry mourns the untimely demise of Angus Mitchell, the influential co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) and son of renowned hairstylist Paul Mitchell. Mitchell was found dead in his Honolulu residence in an apparent drowning incident in his pool. The official cause of death is yet unconfirmed. His tragic passing came to light after an early morning call to authorities on Wednesday.

Legacy of a Hairstyling Magnate

Angus Mitchell inherited his father’s stake in JPMS following the latter’s battle with pancreatic cancer in 1989. Embracing his legacy with fervor, Mitchell proved his mettle in various roles within the family business. He served as an educator, model, and spokesman, notably for the MITCH men’s line. In 2010, he expanded his influence by establishing his salon in Beverly Hills.

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Mitchell was not only recognized for his business acumen and stylistic creativity but also for his philanthropic endeavors. He actively participated in raising funds for leukemia research through the Alternative Hair Show. On a personal front, Mitchell led an eventful life, marrying Michelle Raab in 2010, followed by two subsequent marriages. He is survived by his 8-year-old son, Dylan.

Unrelated Incident: Helicopter Crash in Australia

In unrelated news, a helicopter crash in Australia that claimed the lives of a British couple and another woman has revealed that the pilot had traces of cocaine in his system. An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) report suggested the presence of low levels of cocaine metabolites, although it concluded that it was unlikely to have affected his flying ability. The report also highlighted an issue with some passengers’ seatbelts not fitted correctly due to interference from their lifejackets. A final report, including a detailed analysis, findings, and recommended safety actions, is expected to be completed later this year.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
9 mins ago
Dorris Yaffe: A Beacon of Activism in the World of Fashion Passes Away at 94
It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Dorris Yaffe, a former executive at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a tireless social activist. Her life’s journey of 94 years came to a natural end on December 7 in her Boston apartment, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to social causes and
Dorris Yaffe: A Beacon of Activism in the World of Fashion Passes Away at 94
Exeter-West Greenwich Mourns Loss of Beloved Educator, Carin Corcoran
2 hours ago
Exeter-West Greenwich Mourns Loss of Beloved Educator, Carin Corcoran
James 'Jimmy' Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart
2 hours ago
James 'Jimmy' Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart
Remembering Bill Shoemate: A Pillar of the Lawton Community
11 mins ago
Remembering Bill Shoemate: A Pillar of the Lawton Community
Treat Williams's Family Honours His Legacy as 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' Premieres
34 mins ago
Treat Williams's Family Honours His Legacy as 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' Premieres
Pastor John P. Kee's Matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, Passes Away at 97
2 hours ago
Pastor John P. Kee's Matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, Passes Away at 97
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
39 seconds
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
40 seconds
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
52 seconds
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
52 seconds
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
1 min
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
1 min
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
2 mins
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
33 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
45 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app