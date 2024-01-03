Hairstyling Magnate Angus Mitchell Found Dead in Tragic Incident

In a somber turn of events, the hairstyling industry mourns the untimely demise of Angus Mitchell, the influential co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) and son of renowned hairstylist Paul Mitchell. Mitchell was found dead in his Honolulu residence in an apparent drowning incident in his pool. The official cause of death is yet unconfirmed. His tragic passing came to light after an early morning call to authorities on Wednesday.

Legacy of a Hairstyling Magnate

Angus Mitchell inherited his father’s stake in JPMS following the latter’s battle with pancreatic cancer in 1989. Embracing his legacy with fervor, Mitchell proved his mettle in various roles within the family business. He served as an educator, model, and spokesman, notably for the MITCH men’s line. In 2010, he expanded his influence by establishing his salon in Beverly Hills.

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Mitchell was not only recognized for his business acumen and stylistic creativity but also for his philanthropic endeavors. He actively participated in raising funds for leukemia research through the Alternative Hair Show. On a personal front, Mitchell led an eventful life, marrying Michelle Raab in 2010, followed by two subsequent marriages. He is survived by his 8-year-old son, Dylan.

Unrelated Incident: Helicopter Crash in Australia

In unrelated news, a helicopter crash in Australia that claimed the lives of a British couple and another woman has revealed that the pilot had traces of cocaine in his system. An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) report suggested the presence of low levels of cocaine metabolites, although it concluded that it was unlikely to have affected his flying ability. The report also highlighted an issue with some passengers’ seatbelts not fitted correctly due to interference from their lifejackets. A final report, including a detailed analysis, findings, and recommended safety actions, is expected to be completed later this year.