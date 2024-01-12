en English
Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Rock The Block’: A Beacon of Community Revitalization

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Rock The Block’: A Beacon of Community Revitalization

Habitat for Humanity of Laurens County, South Carolina, is poised to breathe new life into the Lydia Mills neighborhood with a community rejuvenation event dubbed ‘Rock The Block’. The event, slated for January 27, represents a concerted effort by homeowners, volunteers, and community partners to restore the neighborhood’s charm in a single day.

Operation: Revitalize

The one-day event, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will focus on a plethora of tasks aimed at uplifting the neighborhood. This includes power washing, gutter cleaning, yard cleanup, mulching flower beds, and carrying out minor exterior home repairs. The initiative is open to volunteers aged 14 and above, with a guardian’s signature required for minors.

Community Support

This endeavor is not a solo act. Local organizations such as the Presbyterian College, Rotary Club of Clinton, Sadler Hughes Apothecary, Refuge of Worship, and the City of Clinton have thrown their weight behind the event, providing support and resources. Ben Barron, the Director of Operations for Habitat Laurens, has extended an open invite to homeowners interested in having their homes included, as well as potential volunteers, to get in touch.

A Vision for 2024

The ‘Rock The Block’ event is more than a neighborhood cleanup; it’s a statement of intent for 2024. It aims to foster community strength through collective action, serving as a launchpad for a year of concerted efforts towards community development. Habitat for Humanity of Laurens County remains dedicated to building affordable, energy-efficient homes and conducting home repairs to promote family stability and self-reliance. This commitment was further solidified in 2023 when the Laurens County chapter merged with Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

