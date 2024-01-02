en English
Business

Habitat for Humanity Kent County Streamlines Operations for Improved Efficiency

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
In a bid to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County is set to merge its Grand Rapids-area ReStore with its main office. This move comes as the Division Avenue store, nearing its 20th anniversary, ceases operations following a pending $1.4 million offer on the property. The strategy forms a part of a broader effort to establish a united campus, amalgamating the organization’s main offices, a ReStore, and a construction program under a single roof.

Consolidation to Bolster Efficiency of Local Programs

The Habitat for Humanity ReStores are unique outlets that sell new and gently used building materials and appliances at discounted prices. The funds raised support the organization’s mission of providing affordable home improvement possibilities. The Division Avenue ReStore, located at 5701 S. Division Ave. in Wyoming, has ceased accepting donations and will close its doors to the public on January 13. Conversely, the ReStore at 5920 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park continues its independent operations.

Habitat Kent’s Quest for a New Combined Location

Habitat Kent’s main offices, presently situated at 425 Pleasant St. SW in Grand Rapids, will remain operational and fully staffed until the opening of a new consolidated location. The organization is actively searching for a suitable property within Grand Rapids with the objective of enhancing the customer experience and optimizing resource efficiency.

Employee Transition During the Change

During this transition, the five part-time employees of the soon-to-be-closed Division Avenue store will be reassigned within the organization, ensuring continuity of employment. This restructuring is anticipated to fortify Habitat for Humanity’s commitment to building affordable homes and strengthening communities.

Business United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

