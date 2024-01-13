en English
Habitat Conservation Plan Sparks Crisis for Oregon’s Timber Industry

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
In a significant blow to Bank’s local economy, the Hampton sawmill, a timber industry mainstay employing 58 people, has announced its impending closure. The shutdown is a direct result of the Habitat Conservation Plan’s (HCP) timber supply restrictions, highlighting a looming crisis for the Oregon timber industry and the communities that rely on it.

Policy Impact on Timber Industry

Senator Suzanne Weber and Representative Cyrus Javadi from Tillamook have voiced concerns that this mill closure is merely the tip of the iceberg. The Habitat Conservation Plan, they argue, poses a wider threat to the logging sector, potentially jeopardizing jobs and impacting essential local services such as law enforcement and education due to diminished revenues.

Legislative Action for Greater Accountability

In response to the crisis, Javadi plans to introduce legislation necessitating increased accountability within the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). His proposed mandate includes a requirement for the ODF to compute a sustainable harvest level every five years and develop strategies to offset revenue shortfalls.

Facing the Financial Fallout

Clatsop and Washington counties are projected to bear the brunt of the HCP’s financial consequences. With potential losses surpassing $13 million, funding for schools, police, fire departments, and other county services is in jeopardy. The Oregon Forest Resources Institute estimates that up to 275 family-wage jobs could be lost, further affecting local businesses that depend on forestry workers.

Weber and Javadi both underscore the urgency of legislative action to safeguard jobs and the livelihoods of rural northwest Oregonians against policies emanating from urban areas, notably Portland. The closure of the Hampton sawmill serves as a stark reminder of the real-world repercussions of policy decisions and the fragility of rural economies tied to natural resources.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

