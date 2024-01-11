en English
Business

H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
For the third time, Texas-based grocer H-E-B has secured the number one spot in the U.S. Grocery Retailer rankings in the seventh annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index. This recognition is a testament to H-E-B’s consistent delivery of exceptional customer value proposition. The rankings evaluated the 65 largest retailers that offer everyday food and non-food items, examining five distinct categories: price, promotions, and rewards; quality; digital; operations; and speed and convenience.

Rising above the competition

With its superior digital capabilities, better savings, and an unrivaled assortment of products, H-E-B has managed to outshine competitors like Amazon and Costco, who followed in second and third places, respectively. The top-ten list also features other major players such as Market Basket, Sam’s Club, Wegmans, Aldi, Shoprite, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Walmart.

A glimpse into the future of grocery sales

The dunnhumby index also forecasts a modest growth in grocery sales for 2024. This could be the slowest growth since the Great Recession of 2009, attributable to various economic challenges. However, retailers that made it to the top quartile, including H-E-B, experienced a compound average growth rate of 8.5% over the past five years. These top-quartile retailers also boasted a higher percentage of customers with a strong emotional connection, a vital factor in fostering customer loyalty.

Excellence in specific categories

While H-E-B leads overall, other retailers excelled in specific categories. Market Basket, Winco, and Aldi were acknowledged for their performance in price, promotions, and rewards. Wegman’s continues to lead in the quality category. For the first time, Kroger and Fry’s have made it to the top quartile, thanks to improved price perception amidst inflation concerns.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

