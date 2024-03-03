Hāna Hosts Quarterly Metals Recycling Event: Environmental Management Takes Lead

Mark your calendars for a greener future in Hāna as the Department of Environmental Management announces its quarterly metals recycling-collection event. Scheduled for Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, this initiative is set to transform the Hāna Recycling Center into a bustling hub for sustainable environmental practices.

Event Details and Guidelines

Located conveniently across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road, the recycling center will welcome residents from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, or until capacity is reached. With limited hauling capabilities, early participation is encouraged to ensure a spot. The event staff is prepared to assist in unloading items directly from vehicles, providing a smooth and efficient experience for all involved. However, it's important to note that commercial drop-offs are strictly prohibited.

Acceptable Items for Recycling

The range of items eligible for recycling during this event is broad, encompassing a variety of household and automotive products. Appliances, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters, automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks (regardless of valve status), and scrap metals are all welcome. To ensure a safe and environmentally friendly process, small machines must be fully drained of all liquids prior to drop-off. Attendees should be aware that electronics will not be collected during this particular event.

Additional Resources and Information

For those seeking more information or wishing to prepare for future recycling opportunities, several resources are available. The County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office can be reached at 808-270-6102 for general inquiries about recycling events. Hammerhead Metals, available at 808-280-8844, offers insights into metals recycling processes. For electronics and e-waste recycling queries, E-Cycling Maui is a valuable contact at 808-280-6460, ensuring that even items not accepted at this event can be responsibly disposed of at a later time.

As Hāna gears up for this significant environmental event, the community's commitment to sustainability and responsible waste management is once again brought to the forefront. This quarterly metals recycling event not only provides a convenient service for residents but also underscores the broader importance of environmental stewardship. By participating, community members contribute to a cycle of reuse and recycling that benefits both the local environment and the global effort to reduce waste. The Department of Environmental Management's initiative serves as a reminder of the impactful difference collective action can make in preserving our planet for future generations.