GWSO INC Acquires AQST USA: A Strategic Move to Revolutionize Clean Energy

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO INC), a clean tech solutions company based in California, has announced a strategic acquisition of AQST USA LLC, a space science and technology company situated in Mississippi. This significant move is set to bolster the growth of GWSO INC and expedite the development of its flagship TrinityPower-Nexus (TPN) technology.

TPN: A Game Changer in Clean Energy

TPN is an innovative system promising to revolutionize the clean energy landscape. It is designed to produce hydrogen and oxygen on-demand, offering a practical and accessible solution for clean fuel production. Furthermore, TPN aims to make hydrogen fuel widely available at an estimated cost of just $2 per kilogram.

Accelerating the Development of Clean Tech Solutions

The acquisition of AQST USA LLC, a company that specializes in space systems, advanced technologies, and clean energy solutions, is expected to fast-track the adoption of clean energy solutions. This strategic alliance also supports a multi-million research and development project initiated with the RDTE&T Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise and The Institute for Advanced Analytics & Security at the University of Southern Mississippi for the US NAVY.

Leadership Perspectives

Michael Pollastro, the CEO of GWSO INC, underscored the significance of this partnership in championing sustainable energy solutions. AQST USA LLC’s co-founders, Raymond Caldas and Joel Smith, expressed their eagerness to join GWSO INC and play a crucial role in the evolution of TPN technology. This acquisition is set to reshape the clean energy sector and is in line with GWSO INC’s mission to create technologies that counter climate change.

The press release also contained forward-looking statements, advising that actual outcomes may vary due to risks and uncertainties inherent in any business venture.