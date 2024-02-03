Guyana's GTE Project: Government Explores Alternative Financing Amid U.S. LNG Export Freeze

In the wake of potential obstacles for the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, the Guyana government is proactively exploring alternative financing options. Despite an ongoing freeze on U.S. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export project approvals, the Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, remains optimistic about the possible approval of a US$646 million loan from the US EXIM Bank. This development is particularly salient as Guyana's GTE project is exempt from the LNG export freeze due to its domestic usage, aimed at minimizing pollution from diesel supply.

Securing Alternative Financing

The Vice President has disclosed that the government is engaged in discussions about securing a contingent line of credit and budgetary allocations as potential alternative sources of funding. This strategic move reflects the government's commitment to realizing the GTE project, which promises to deliver more affordable electricity to the Guyanese population, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

U.S. Congressional Support and Opposition

Notably, Jagdeo has highlighted the support that the project has garnered from members of the U.S. Congress, a factor that could influence the final decision of the US EXIM Bank. However, the loan approval process has not been without its challenges. The GTE project has faced opposition both locally and internationally, with environmental activists and legal professionals urging the US EXIM Bank to deny the loan.

Project Components and Financiers

The GTE project includes the establishment of a Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) facility and a 300-megawatt power plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara. Notably, a portion of the project's financing is provided by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) for the pipeline component. The Guyanese government's commitment to proceed with the project, despite these challenges, underscores the perceived significance of the GTE project in meeting the country's energy needs.