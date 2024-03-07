Guthrie Theater Unveils Diverse 2024-2025 Season: From Tony Winner 'Lehman Trilogy' to New 'Heart Sellers'

The Guthrie Theater has officially announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season, showcasing a dynamic mix of productions that promise to captivate audiences. From the Tony Award-winning 'The Lehman Trilogy' to the insightful new comedy 'The Heart Sellers', the season is set to blend revered classics with groundbreaking new works.

Diverse Selection of Plays

The 2024-2025 season kicks off with 'The Lehman Trilogy', a profound narrative that traces the epic rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers. Following this, the theater will present 'All the Devils Are Here', a mesmerizing one-man show that explores Shakespeare's most notorious villains, starring Patrick Page. The much-loved holiday tradition continues with the 50th production of 'A Christmas Carol', promising to bring festive joy to audiences of all ages. Additionally, the season will include Lloyd Suh's 'The Heart Sellers', a touching comedy that delves into the Asian immigrant experience in America.

Classics and Contemporary Works

William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will enchant theatergoers with its magical narrative, while Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' is set to thrill with its timeless mystery. Pearl Cleage's 'The Nacirema Society' offers a comedic glimpse into African American high society, and the season will conclude with the daring musical 'Cabaret', set against the backdrop of pre-WWII Berlin. Each production in the season has been carefully selected to reflect the Guthrie Theater's commitment to presenting a balanced mix of thought-provoking drama and uplifting entertainment.

Community and Cultural Connection

Artistic Director Joseph Haj expressed excitement over the new season, emphasizing the theater's role in bringing together a diverse community through the power of storytelling. The Guthrie's 2024-2025 season aims to foster a deeper understanding of shared human experiences, celebrating the stories that unite us across different cultures and generations. With an array of productions that range from heartwarming comedies to intense dramas, the Guthrie Theater is set to offer something for everyone, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the Twin Cities' cultural landscape.

As the Guthrie Theater prepares to welcome audiences to its new season, the diverse lineup stands as a testament to the enduring power of theater to challenge, entertain, and inspire. Through its selection of both timeless classics and innovative new works, the Guthrie continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural relevance.