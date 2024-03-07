Gunnar Optiks and Amazon Studios Unveil Fallout-Inspired Glasses Ahead of TV Series Launch

Gunnar Optiks has partnered with Amazon Studios to introduce the Fallout Vault 33 glasses, aligning with the anticipated release of the Fallout TV Series. These glasses, retailing at $99, feature a design inspired by the iconic video game series and are set to debut at SXSW 2024. Crafted for style and functionality, they incorporate patented lens technology to protect against blue and UV light.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Eye Care with Style

The Fallout Vault 33 glasses are a blend of retro-futuristic aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. Constructed from durable stainless steel and nylon, these frames are designed to withstand the test of time while reflecting the unique Fallout universe. The inclusion of G-Shield Plus coating enhances the lenses with anti-reflective and smudge-resistant properties, making them ideal for both gaming enthusiasts and those seeking to minimize digital eye strain.

Comfort Meets Functionality

Advertisment

Understanding the importance of comfort, the glasses are equipped with flexible spring hinges for a snug fit. Built-in side shields offer additional protection from peripheral light noise, ensuring an immersive experience whether gaming or working. Each pair of Fallout Vault 33 glasses also comes with a collector's case, microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty, emphasizing the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Availability and Options

Available for pre-order starting today, the Fallout Vault 33 glasses offer three lens options: Clear, Amber Tint, and Sun Tint, catering to various preferences and needs. This launch not only celebrates the beloved Fallout franchise but also marks a significant moment for fans and tech enthusiasts alike, merging fandom with practicality. As they officially launch on April 3, these glasses promise to be a sought-after accessory for fans and a testament to innovative collaboration between Gunnar Optiks and Amazon Studios.

As the Fallout universe expands into new realms with the upcoming TV series, these glasses serve as a tangible link to the beloved world, offering fans a unique way to connect with the franchise. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the Fallout Vault 33 glasses represent a step forward in protective eyewear, combining style, comfort, and technology to address the needs of the modern consumer.