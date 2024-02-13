Gun & Powder: The New Musical with a Star-Studded Cast Inspired by a True Story

Unveiling the Cast of 'Gun & Powder': A New Musical Inspired by a Daring True Story

Set to premiere on April 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ, has announced the cast for the highly anticipated new musical, 'Gun & Powder'. This captivating show will transport audiences to 1893 Texas, inspired by the true story of African American twin sisters, Mary and Martha Clarke, who took extraordinary measures to save their mother's home from sharecropper debt.

The Powerhouse Cast of 'Gun & Powder'

Leading the talented cast are Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke and Ciara Renée as Mary Clarke. Both actresses are excited to bring the Clarke sisters' inspiring tale to life. Joining them is Jeannette Bayardelle, who will portray Tallulah Clarke, their mother. Rounding out the principal cast are Aaron James McKenzie as Elijah and Hunter Parrish as Jesse Whitewater.

A Musical Exploration of Race, Family, and Identity

With book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, 'Gun & Powder' delves into themes of race, family, and identity. The sisters' decision to pass as white to save their mother's home showcases their unbreakable bond and courage in the face of adversity.

Chéri's powerful and poignant lyrics, combined with Baum's moving melodies, create an unforgettable musical experience. Directed by Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, 'Gun & Powder' promises to deliver a powerful and emotional theater experience.

Tickets Now Available for the Groundbreaking Production

TicketSmarter has 34 tickets available for the opening night performance, with prices ranging from $79.50 to $132.55, and an average price of $113.83. Don't miss your chance to witness this remarkable new musical that explores the depths of human endurance and the unbreakable bonds of family.

In a world where the lines between truth and deception blur, 'Gun & Powder' highlights the extraordinary lengths people will go to protect their loved ones and their heritage. The Paper Mill Playhouse's production of this new musical is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit.

