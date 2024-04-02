Guilty Verdict for Denamarquez in High-Profile Sexual Conduct Case, Faces Deportation

On April 2, 2024, a significant legal decision was reached in Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez's courtroom, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against sexual crimes in Guam. Gregorio T. Denamarquez Jr., a 40-year-old man, was found guilty by a 12-member jury on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, spotlighting the gravity of sexual offenses against minors and the legal system's response to such abhorrent acts.

The Trial and Verdict

The trial, spanning from March 19 through April 2, 2024, scrutinized allegations against Denamarquez involving repeated acts of fondling a girl since she was 7 years old. Despite facing five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, the jury acquitted Denamarquez on the first two charges, convicting him on the latter three. These convictions relate to incidents reported by the victim, who bravely testified about the abuse she endured, particularly focusing on the last three instances of misconduct that occurred up until September 2021.

Legal Ramifications and Sentencing

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown, representing the Office of the Attorney General, hailed the victim's testimony as pivotal, emphasizing her courage and the emotional weight of her words. With Denamarquez now facing a potential maximum of 60 years in jail for each count, the legal team is advocating for consecutive sentences, ensuring a substantial period of incarceration. Additionally, Attorney General Douglas Moylan has expressed intentions to seek the maximum penalty, emphasizing the need to protect children and deter future crimes. Moylan also highlighted plans to coordinate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for Denamarquez's deportation post-sentencing, scheduled for July 23, 2024.

Community Impact and Prevention Efforts

The conviction of Gregorio T. Denamarquez Jr. sends a strong message about the community's stance against sexual crimes and the commitment to safeguarding its most vulnerable members. As Guam observes Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month, this case underscores the ongoing challenges and the crucial need for vigilance, support systems, and legal measures to combat such vile offenses. The Attorney General's office, buoyed by this trial's outcome, reaffirms its dedication to rigorous prosecution of sexual crimes, aiming to foster a safer environment for all.

This case, while a significant legal victory, also calls for a collective reflection on societal measures to prevent sexual crimes and support victims. It highlights the importance of community awareness, education, and legal preparedness to address and mitigate the impact of sexual offenses, ensuring justice and healing for survivors. As Guam and its legal system continue to confront these issues, the Denamarquez case will likely be remembered as a critical juncture in the broader fight against sexual abuse and exploitation.