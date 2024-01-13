en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance

The United States Navy boasts an expansive and diverse fleet of aircraft, with each model serving unique roles. From strike fighters and multi-role helicopters to stealth jets and maritime patrol aircraft, every unit is integral to the Navy’s operations.

The Navy’s Primary Strike Fighter: Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet stands as the Navy’s primary strike fighter, boasting a total of 625 units. This multi-role aircraft has effectively replaced several older models, with ongoing updates to its cockpit and avionics ensuring its service into the 2030s.

Sikorsky MH-60R/S: The Navy’s Multi-Role Helicopters

The Sikorsky MH-60R/S helicopters, with 461 units, serve as the Navy’s primary multi-role naval helicopters. They fulfill roles ranging from anti-submarine warfare to logistics. A standardized glass cockpit allows pilots to transition between models with minimal additional training.

The Raytheon T-6B Texan II: The Navy’s Flight Trainer

The Raytheon T-6B Texan II, with 323 units, is the Navy’s primary flight trainer, teaching the basics of flying. It is the introductory aircraft for Navy flight training, preparing students for more advanced aircraft.

Lockheed Martin F-35C Lightning II: The Navy’s First Stealth Fighter

The Lockheed Martin F-35C Lightning II marks the Navy’s first foray into stealth fighters, with 249 units in service. This carrier jet boasts significant unrefueled range and a suite of capabilities such as air superiority and precision strikes.

Boeing T-45C Goshawk: The Navy’s Advanced Jet Trainer

The Boeing T-45C Goshawk, with 189 units, is the advanced jet trainer for the Navy. It provides students with their first carrier landing and takeoff experience. There are ongoing efforts to replace the T-45C with a new model.

Boeing EA-18G Growler: The Navy’s Airborne Electronic Attack Jet

The Boeing EA-18G Growler, with 153 units, is an improved version of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, specializing in electronic warfare. It is designed to deny the enemy the use of electronic devices and communications.

Leonardo TH-73A Thrasher: A New Addition to the Training Fleet

The Leonardo TH-73A Thrasher, a new addition to the Navy’s training fleet, has 130 units, including orders. It is used for advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt rotor training.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon: The Navy’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon, with 128 units, is a maritime patrol aircraft based on the Boeing 737-800. It is equipped for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare and plays a vital role in surveillance and search missions.

Textron Beechcraft T-44C Pegasus T-54A and Bell TH-57 Sea Ranger: Navy’s Flight Trainers

The Textron Beechcraft T-44C Pegasus T-54A, with 120 units, is the Navy’s multi-engine flight trainer, preparing pilots for larger multi-engine aircraft. The Bell TH-57 Sea Ranger, with 113 units, is a helicopter trainer being phased out and replaced by the TH-73 Thrasher.

Northrup Grumman E-2C/D Hawkeye: The Navy’s Primary Early Warning Platform

Finally, the Northrup Grumman E-2C/D Hawkeye, with 108 units, serves as the Navy’s primary early warning platform. The E-2D Hawkeye, which is still in production, offers advanced radar capabilities for detecting airborne and ground targets.

0
Aviation Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
IndiGo Passengers, Including Actor Radhika Apte, Stranded on Aerobridge Amid Crew Absence
On Monday, passengers bound for Bhubaneswar on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced severe distress as they were held up on the aerobridge for hours. The passengers were exposed to uncomfortable conditions, including a lack of air circulation, owing to an absence of the IndiGo crew. Passengers Stranded on Aerobridge
IndiGo Passengers, Including Actor Radhika Apte, Stranded on Aerobridge Amid Crew Absence
Tom Shanahan Takes Charge of Spirit AeroSystems Amidst Quality Control Issues
4 hours ago
Tom Shanahan Takes Charge of Spirit AeroSystems Amidst Quality Control Issues
Lauren Sanchez Honors Jeff Bezos on His 60th Birthday and Prepares for Aviation Honor
4 hours ago
Lauren Sanchez Honors Jeff Bezos on His 60th Birthday and Prepares for Aviation Honor
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
56 mins ago
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Boeing's 737 MAX Panel Procedures Under Scrutiny After Mid-Air Emergency
1 hour ago
Boeing's 737 MAX Panel Procedures Under Scrutiny After Mid-Air Emergency
NASA and Lockheed Martin Showcase X-59: The New Era of Quiet Supersonic Flight
2 hours ago
NASA and Lockheed Martin Showcase X-59: The New Era of Quiet Supersonic Flight
Latest Headlines
World News
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
25 seconds
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
29 seconds
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
1 min
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
1 min
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
1 min
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
2 mins
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
2 mins
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
2 mins
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
29 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app