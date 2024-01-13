Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance

The United States Navy boasts an expansive and diverse fleet of aircraft, with each model serving unique roles. From strike fighters and multi-role helicopters to stealth jets and maritime patrol aircraft, every unit is integral to the Navy’s operations.

The Navy’s Primary Strike Fighter: Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet stands as the Navy’s primary strike fighter, boasting a total of 625 units. This multi-role aircraft has effectively replaced several older models, with ongoing updates to its cockpit and avionics ensuring its service into the 2030s.

Sikorsky MH-60R/S: The Navy’s Multi-Role Helicopters

The Sikorsky MH-60R/S helicopters, with 461 units, serve as the Navy’s primary multi-role naval helicopters. They fulfill roles ranging from anti-submarine warfare to logistics. A standardized glass cockpit allows pilots to transition between models with minimal additional training.

The Raytheon T-6B Texan II: The Navy’s Flight Trainer

The Raytheon T-6B Texan II, with 323 units, is the Navy’s primary flight trainer, teaching the basics of flying. It is the introductory aircraft for Navy flight training, preparing students for more advanced aircraft.

Lockheed Martin F-35C Lightning II: The Navy’s First Stealth Fighter

The Lockheed Martin F-35C Lightning II marks the Navy’s first foray into stealth fighters, with 249 units in service. This carrier jet boasts significant unrefueled range and a suite of capabilities such as air superiority and precision strikes.

Boeing T-45C Goshawk: The Navy’s Advanced Jet Trainer

The Boeing T-45C Goshawk, with 189 units, is the advanced jet trainer for the Navy. It provides students with their first carrier landing and takeoff experience. There are ongoing efforts to replace the T-45C with a new model.

Boeing EA-18G Growler: The Navy’s Airborne Electronic Attack Jet

The Boeing EA-18G Growler, with 153 units, is an improved version of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, specializing in electronic warfare. It is designed to deny the enemy the use of electronic devices and communications.

Leonardo TH-73A Thrasher: A New Addition to the Training Fleet

The Leonardo TH-73A Thrasher, a new addition to the Navy’s training fleet, has 130 units, including orders. It is used for advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt rotor training.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon: The Navy’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon, with 128 units, is a maritime patrol aircraft based on the Boeing 737-800. It is equipped for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare and plays a vital role in surveillance and search missions.

Textron Beechcraft T-44C Pegasus T-54A and Bell TH-57 Sea Ranger: Navy’s Flight Trainers

The Textron Beechcraft T-44C Pegasus T-54A, with 120 units, is the Navy’s multi-engine flight trainer, preparing pilots for larger multi-engine aircraft. The Bell TH-57 Sea Ranger, with 113 units, is a helicopter trainer being phased out and replaced by the TH-73 Thrasher.

Northrup Grumman E-2C/D Hawkeye: The Navy’s Primary Early Warning Platform

Finally, the Northrup Grumman E-2C/D Hawkeye, with 108 units, serves as the Navy’s primary early warning platform. The E-2D Hawkeye, which is still in production, offers advanced radar capabilities for detecting airborne and ground targets.