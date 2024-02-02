Guardian Capital Group Set to Acquire Sterling Capital Management

Guardian Capital Group Ltd, a Toronto-based financial services firm, has announced its plans to acquire boutique investment firm, Sterling Capital Management LLC, from Truist Financial. The acquisition, valued at $70 million, is set to be made through its subsidiary, Guardian Capital, and is a strategic move to expand the company's investment management capabilities and market presence.

Acquisition Details

The deal involves the purchase of 100% of the equity capital of Sterling Capital Management. Sterling, an independent investment manager since 1970, currently manages approximately $76 billion in assets. The transaction is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024, post which Sterling will continue to function as a standalone entity. The current management and professional team of Sterling will retain their positions, ensuring continuity for clients. The financial terms also include additional future earn-out incentives.

Implications for Guardian Capital Group

The acquisition will significantly enhance Guardian's overall scale as a global asset manager and expand its platform for future growth. The move aligns with the company's values and approach and is set to bolster Guardian's asset management business. George Mavroudis, the Chief Executive of Guardian Capital Group, expressed that the acquisition will expand their capabilities and investment strategies, particularly enhancing their offerings in the U.S. market.

Looking Forward

By retaining Sterling's operation as an independent entity, Guardian Capital Group ensures stability for Sterling clients while aiming to leverage the acquisition to provide opportunities for future growth. The deal signifies a strategic move in Guardian Capital's expansion plans, reflecting its ambition to broaden its reach in the global asset management sector.