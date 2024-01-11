Guantánamo Bay: A Look Inside Camp Justice

Marking 22 years since its inception, the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba still holds a grip on the international stage. Amid the landscape of the U.S. Navy base, the spotlight shines on Camp Justice, an arena separated from the detention operations of Camp X-Ray, where war crimes trials are conducted.

Restricted Photography and Evocative Scenery

Photography, a poignant tool for capturing the essence of a place, is restricted here. However, a ceremonial spot near an unfinished trailer park emerges as a photographic oasis in this landscape. This space, featuring an obsolete runway, is frequented by TV reporters for broadcasts and by visitors for photography, including selfies. Here, the sight of soldiers raising perpetually spotlight-lit American flags adds a touch of patriotism to the stark surroundings. A court complex, secured with barbed wire, chain-link fences, and obscured visibility, stands in the background.

The Court Complex: A Fortress of Justice

Within the confines of the court complex, industrial-style modular buildings house the main courtroom, holding cells, and offices for legal and security personnel. The rules extend their reach here too, prohibiting the photography of the court and defendants. The Pentagon allows photographs of the area but with security officials determining which images must be destroyed. Of the thirty prisoners still held at Guantánamo, eleven have been charged, six of whom face death-penalty cases. For non-governmental organization (NGO) envoys observing the proceedings, tents serve as temporary accommodation, provided by the U.S. government.

Awaiting Trials and Future Developments

A $10 million trailer park development is in progress to house legal staff for the upcoming Sept. 11 trial, the date for which remains unscheduled. The site has also taken on the role of a place of pilgrimage, with family members of Sept. 11 victims occasionally leaving mementos. Across the bay, the Cuban countryside stretches out, a guarded fence line separating U.S. and Cuban territory. Meanwhile, the call to close the facility grows louder. This week, nearly 100 advocacy organizations sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to shut down the prison. The issue of ‘forever prisoners’ and the still gridlocked 9/11 trial have been highlighted as pressing concerns.