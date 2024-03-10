Guam's Leap Towards Sustainable Water Management: New Research and Infrastructure Projects Unveiled

On Nov. 20, 2023, representatives from the University of Guam (UOG), the UOG Endowment Foundation, Pacific Federal Management, Vertex Guam, and RIM Architects celebrated the groundbreaking of the Margaret Perez Hattori-Uchima School of Health Annex and the three-story Water and Environmental Research Institute (WERI) of the Western Pacific facility. This marks a significant step forward in Guam's commitment to sustainable economic development through enhanced drinking water resource management.

Strategic Aquifer Development

Over the past decade, aquifer modeling studies by WERI hydrologists and their U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) partners, specifically from 2014 to 2019, have suggested that Guam's drinking water production could nearly double without compromising water quality. This potential increase hinges on the careful development of the most productive aquifer areas, the selection of optimal well sites, and the design and management of new wells tailored to the hydrogeological conditions of each site. Additionally, replacing or repairing aging water lines and investing in energy-efficient and cost-effective water production and delivery methods could meet increased demand.

Advancements in Utility Management

The creation of the Guam Waterworks Authority and the Guam Power Authority as semi-autonomous agencies by the Guam Legislature 25-30 years ago, under an elected Consolidated Commission on Utilities (CCU), has led to expert, professional management of Guam's utilities. These agencies are characterized by their solvency, productivity, forward-looking approaches, and the implementation of appropriate rate-structure management systems and long-term investment strategies. The establishment of the One-Guam Water Framework and the One-Guam Water Resources Information Program further underscores a coordinated, sustainable management system for Guam's water resources, benefiting both military and civilian lands.

Building on Success

Guam's visionary leadership and teamwork, coupled with past investments in water resource management, are yielding tangible benefits. The continued support and development of these initiatives are crucial for sustaining and building upon the successes of the last three decades. According to John W. Jenson, Ph.D., director emeritus and retired chief hydrogeologist at WERI, the joint efforts and collaboration among DOD/NAVFAC, USGS, UOG/WERI, and GWA exemplify a comprehensive approach to understanding and managing Guam's aquifer systems for future generations.

This concerted effort towards sustainable water management not only secures Guam's economic development but also sets a precedent for other island communities worldwide. As Guam advances in these critical infrastructure and research projects, it offers valuable lessons on the importance of integrated water resource management and the potential impacts of such initiatives on regional sustainability and prosperity.